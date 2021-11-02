Where to put every item in 1997 – Unpacking item placement guide
A first level filled with books and toys needing to find their proper place.
The first level that folks will come across in Unpacking will be the 1997 stage. It is a fairly small room, but there are tons of items that will need to be placed and rotated in order to finally move on to the next stage. However, you do want to keep your eyes peeled as their are multiple achievements that can be unlocked in 1997.
Where to place each kind of item
Firstly, it doesn’t hurt to simply place each item on the floor before being particular as to where each needs to go. Although, to keep track of everything, your best bet is to unbox a certain group of items next to each; this especially goes for the action figures, stuffed animals, and books. After this is done, here’s where you’ll need to drag each set of items to advance:
- Books: Place each book near each other on the shelves connected to the bed. However, the locked diary will need to go into the desk drawer.
- Stuffed animals: There are a total of four stuffed animals. Each of these can be placed on top of the bed, but in no particular location or order.
- Action figures: In the boxes, you’ll find a two superheroes, two horses, a larger ogre, and a dwarf. These action figures can be placed on the counter below the window.
- Kids’ games: Here, you’ll discover a chess set, a round colored disc, a jumprope, a soccer ball, and a boxed board game. Open the doors on the furniture piece underneath the window and insert each of these items in it.
- Photos: Alongside the action figures, set the green-framed pig photo on the countertop. The blue-framed horse drawing and rolled up poster will then need to go on the wall to the left of it.
- Rubik’s cube: Before placing this item down, rotate it until it is solved, as this will unlock the “solve a puzzle” achievement. The Rubik’s cube can then be set on the desk or one of the shelves.
- School supplies and backpack: This last set of items can just be placed on either the desk or one of the shelves. However, the backpack will need to be positioned to the left corner of the room on the floor.