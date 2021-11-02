Where to put every item in 1997 – Unpacking item placement guide

The first level that folks will come across in Unpacking will be the 1997 stage. It is a fairly small room, but there are tons of items that will need to be placed and rotated in order to finally move on to the next stage. However, you do want to keep your eyes peeled as their are multiple achievements that can be unlocked in 1997.

Where to place each kind of item

Firstly, it doesn’t hurt to simply place each item on the floor before being particular as to where each needs to go. Although, to keep track of everything, your best bet is to unbox a certain group of items next to each; this especially goes for the action figures, stuffed animals, and books. After this is done, here’s where you’ll need to drag each set of items to advance:

Screenshot by Gamepur