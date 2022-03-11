Where to use Arkesia Event Coins in Lost Ark

The Arkesia Grand Prix is a new event in Lost Ark, and like any good event, it brings tons of opportunities for new rewards. You can earn some of these rewards through a new event currency known as Arkesia Event Coins. Once you earn these coins, you may be wondering where you have to go to spend the coins.

The matter of getting the coins are easy. You just have to participate in the Arkesia Grand Prix once a day, which takes you to a race. If you win the race, you’ll earn 1,000 tokens, while losers win 800 tokens. You can also earn these coins in Chaos Dungeons and Guardian Raids.

Once you earn enough coins, you’ll want to spend them for rewards, which include cosmetics, class engravings, and honing materials. Every major island will have a hub where you can use Arkesia Event Coins in Lost Ark, indicated by a pink symbol and a merchant symbol. Here are what they look like:

Screenshot by Gamepur

Every major island will have icons like this that indicate where you can find the event merchant. Find the NPC on each island and spend your hard-earned event currency. That’s all you need to know about where to find Arkesia Event Coins in Lost Ark!