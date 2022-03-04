Where to use the Carian Inverted Statue in Elden Ring

The Carian Inverted Statue is what you are working towards when you start Ranni’s questline. She can be found in the area following the Caria Manor and she is seeking the treasure of Nokron, the Eternal City. What comes out of the quest is a wonderous key that has the ability to alter the world itself. Here is where you use the Carian Inverted Statue in Elden Ring.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Carian Inverted Statue is used in the Carian Study Hall. If you read the description, it states that it reveals the hidden form of the Carian Study Hall. If you haven’t found this area yet, it is on the eastern side of Liurnia. You will recognize it as a large tower on the edge of the map. Make your way there to use the statue.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the study hall, head inside and interact with the pedestal in front of the globe inside. Doing so will cause the entire tower to flip upside down. While everything will look fine in the room with the pedestal, once you go up the stairs, you will see that everything is upside down. You can now access the rest of the tower.