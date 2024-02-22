Which Archfiend Should You Play in Solium Infernum?

Recommended Videos

Solium Infernum has a lot of choices for players to make, each having a lasting impact on your games and how they will play out, including your very first one: Which Archfiend should you choose to play?

Each has their benefits and styles, and depending on your choices, can help you to achieve specific goals, play the way you want, and ultimately win the infernal throne. To help you decide which Archfiend to choose, we’ve put together this guide with details on each Archfiend and some tips on how to help you determine what lord of hell you plan to take into the fray.

What are Archfiends in Solium Infernum?

Archfiends are the lords and ladies of hell fighting for control of the now vacant infernal throne and are the characters that players will inhabit when they play the game.

Each Archfiend rules over a house of hell, with legions, powers, and abilities at their disposal to help them win their place as the new ruler of Pandemonium.

All Stats in Solium Infernum

Archfiends all start with five stats that can affect their starting Rituals, gameplay, and ultimately, their playstyle for a match in Solium Infernum. To ensure you have all the information about these stats, which we will mention later in this guide, here is a quick rundown of what each stat is and does.

Wrath – Unlocks Rituals used primarily in combat scenarios and unlocks Stratagems, temporary buffs to Legions.

– Unlocks Rituals used primarily in combat scenarios and unlocks Stratagems, temporary buffs to Legions. Deceit – Used to exploit, lie, and steal from opponents with Decit Rituals. It also unlocks the Masking Mirror and the ability to hide and frame others for casting.

– Used to exploit, lie, and steal from opponents with Decit Rituals. It also unlocks the Masking Mirror and the ability to hide and frame others for casting. Prophecy – Used to get hidden information and have more control over your schemes and events. It also unlocks more Ritual slots, which allows more spells to be cast.

– Used to get hidden information and have more control over your schemes and events. It also unlocks more Ritual slots, which allows more spells to be cast. Destruction – Destructive magic used to deal damage and hinder enemies from afar.

– Destructive magic used to deal damage and hinder enemies from afar. Charisma – Unlocks more options and ways to use your words to get a victory, unlocks more Charisma Rituals and Praetor Dueling effects.

All Archfiends in Solium Infernum

There are eight Archfiends to choose from, each fitting into three distinct playstyle options, all with different starting stats, unique powers, and playstyles players can utilize. Below, we have listed all the Archfiends in Solium Infernum, their Dark Art power, starting stats, and stronghold benefits, so you have a clear idea of what each character can do.

Astaroth Lilith Andromalius Mammon Murmur Belial Erzsebet Beelzebub Dark Art – Draconic Razzia : Diplomatic Declaration that allows Astaroth and a rival Archfiend to be openly hostile for a single turn.

: Diplomatic Declaration that allows Astaroth and a rival Archfiend to be openly hostile for a single turn. Starting Stats Wrath : 2 Deceit : 0 Prophecy : 0 Destruction : 1 Charisma : 1

Dark Art – Baleful Gaze : Prophecy Ritual that can reveal a Legion's weaknesses and secrets.

: Prophecy Ritual that can reveal a Legion’s weaknesses and secrets. Starting Stats Wrath : 0 Deceit : 1 Prophecy : 2 Destruction : 1 Charisma : 0

Dark Art – Vanity's Anointed : A Chrisma Ritual that increases a Praetor's dueling capabilities.

: A Chrisma Ritual that increases a Praetor’s dueling capabilities. Starting Stats Wrath : 0 Deceit : 1 Prophecy : 0 Destruction : 1 Charisma : 2

Dark Art – Chains of Avarice : Diplomatic Ritual that siphons discarded Tributes away from an opponent and into Mammon's possession.

: Diplomatic Ritual that siphons discarded Tributes away from an opponent and into Mammon’s possession. Starting Stats Wrath : 1 Deceit : 0 Prophecy : 1 Destruction : 0 Charisma : 2

Dark Art – Danse Macabre: Destruction Ritual which allows you to summon a Legion in your territory. Legion will slowly lose health every turn.

Destruction Ritual which allows you to summon a Legion in your territory. Legion will slowly lose health every turn. Starting Stats Wrath : 1 Deceit : 0 Prophecy : 1 Destruction : 2 Charisma : 0

Dark Art – Vile Calumny: Diplomatic Insult Ritual that allows you to pit two Archfiends against one another.

Diplomatic Insult Ritual that allows you to pit two Archfiends against one another. Starting Stats Wrath : 0 Deceit : 2 Prophecy : 1 Destruction : 0 Charisma : 1

Dark Art – Lure of Excess: Diplomatic Proposal that lets Erzsebet's Legions freely cross an opponent's territory.

Diplomatic Proposal that lets Erzsebet’s Legions freely cross an opponent’s territory. Starting Stats Wrath : 2 Deceit : 1 Prophecy : 0 Destruction : 0 Charisma : 1

Dark Art – Hell's Maw: Wraith Ritual that converts Legions destroyed by Beelzebub into Tribute Tokens.

Wraith Ritual that converts Legions destroyed by Beelzebub into Tribute Tokens. Starting Stats Wrath : 1 Deceit : 1 Prophecy : 0 Destruction : 2 Charisma : 0

Stronghold Buff – Beelzebub gains 1 Command Rating, allowing him to control one additional Legion.

Tips for Deciding Which Archfiend to Play

There are a few things to consider when deciding which Archfiend is best for you, including how they play and what they bring to the table. To help make this decision, we’ve included a few tips to consider when starting a game and choosing your action plan.

Check Their Playstyle, Know How You Want to Play

Having an idea of how you want to approach a game can be a good start, or going for a playstyle you enjoy in other games. If you like to outwit opponents with manipulations, picking someone with good diplomatic options or Rituals is a good move. If you prefer to be more aggressive, looking into ones with more combat-centric perks is the way to go.

This isn’t to say you can’t play an Archfiend and shift their style a bit with some other levels in different stats; it just might be a little less effective or take more time to come to fruition during a game that might be more of a hindrance. Think about your plan of attack, and let that inform your choice.

Consider Their Stats and Dark Art

Much like playstyle, the starting stats and Dark Art of each Archfiend can indicate what they are geared towards doing and are usually the best way to determine how you should play that character. Taking characters with stats matching your preferences will make your early turns a little more manageable as you’ll already be on the right foot for your schemes, but don’t let them be your primary reason for choosing specific Archfiends. There are plenty of chances to play characters differently or put their Dark Arts to use in creative ways, so take a moment to consider your plans, and choose an Archfiend that you feel fits them or can be molded to during a match.

Equip the Right Relics

Outside of the Archfiend, you’ll have plenty of Relics to choose from before you begin, all of which can empower certain Rituals, provide additional buffs, or make it easier to mess with other players. These are universal, meaning any Archfiend can use any Relic combination if they have enough slots. Take time to read what each can do, and consider how they would serve your best with your chosen Archfiend. It can be a lot to think about and consider, but taking that time to understand what they do and how they can effect your gameplay is well worth it if you plan to play to the best of your abilites.