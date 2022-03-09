Which background should you pick in WWE 2K22 myRise?

WWE 2K22 is back after an unprecedented two and a half years away. One of the main focuses of this year’s entry is to rework the career mode so that, for the first time ever, you can play in both the Men’s and Women’s divisions with entirely separate storylines and experiences.

The first thing you do before you even name your character is to choose what background your character fits into. In other words, what were you doing in your previous life? There are four backgrounds in the game, and they carry the same bonuses in both the Men’s and Women’s divisions.

Screenshot via Gampur

The first background is an MMA star. This will give your Superstar a 5% boost to Arm Power, a 5% boost to leg power, and a 10% boost to Technical Submission Defense. You should pick this background if you enjoy the game’s new combo system, as almost all of your Light Attacks will be boosted. You should also pick this background if you’re worried about losing because of submissions.

The second background is a former pro athlete. This will give your superstar a 5% boost to Agility, a 5% boost to Grapple Offense, and a 10% boost to Body Durability. Players should pick this background if they want a bit of a defensive safety net, as a large number of the moves in the game focus on the body.

The third background is Indie wrestling star. This will give your superstar a 5% boost to Grapple Reversal, a 5% boost to Technical Submission Offense, and a 10% boost to Aerial Offense. If you enjoy using top rope and springboard moves, this is the background for you.

The fourth background is an actor. This will give your superstar a 5% boost to Recovery, a 5% boost to your movement speed, and a 10% boost to your Stamina. This is a fun background to pick if you enjoy being able to run around the arena to create more diverse situations inside of a match.