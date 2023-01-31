Which boxers are available in the early access of Undisputed?
After over a two-year wait, Steel City Interactive officially dropped the early access version of Undisputed. However, this edition does not come with all of the features slated to be a part of the final product, including the roster. Some gameplay modes and fighters will not be available for the entirety of the early access edition. So, which boxers can be used in offline and online action to start off? Here’s a look at the early access roster for Undisputed.
All boxes in Undisputed Early Access edition
Now that the early access of Undisputed has dropped, we can get a clearer picture of which fighters are available to start off. Here’s a look at the boxers that will be available on Day 1 of the early access:
Men
- David Adeleye
- Muhammad Ali
- Canelo Alvarez
- Lyndon Arthur
- Conor Benn
- Nigel Benn
- Kell Brook
- Frank Bruno
- Jono Carroll
- Terrence Crawford
- Anthony Crolla
- George Davey
- Charlie Edwards
- Sunny Edwards
- Joe Frazier
- Carl Froch
- Tyson Fury
- Kid Galahad
- Ryan Garcia
- Arturo Gatti
- Jordan Gill
- George Groves
- Eddie Hall
- Ricky Hatton
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Joe Joyce
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Jorge Linares
- Joe Louis
- Enzo Maccarinelli
- Rocky Marciano
- Michael McKinson
- Johnny Nelson
- Lawrence Okolie
- Shawn Porter
- Hopey Price
- Ryan Rhodes
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Patrick Rokohl
- Scott Quigg
- Dalton Smith
- Josh Taylor
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Micky Ward
- Josh Warrington
- Deontay Wilder
Women
- Sophie Alisch
- Cecilia Braekhus
- Ebanie Bridges
- Chantelle Cameron
- Terri Harper
- Natasha Jonas
- Jessica McCaskill
- Jelena Mrdjenovich
- Alicia Napoleon
- Delfine Persoon
- Katie Taylor
The full Undisputed roster is set to be made available when the game is fully released. The studio has promised to add more boxers throughout the early access edition.