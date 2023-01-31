Which boxers are available in the early access of Undisputed?

After over a two-year wait, Steel City Interactive officially dropped the early access version of Undisputed. However, this edition does not come with all of the features slated to be a part of the final product, including the roster. Some gameplay modes and fighters will not be available for the entirety of the early access edition. So, which boxers can be used in offline and online action to start off? Here’s a look at the early access roster for Undisputed.

All boxes in Undisputed Early Access edition

Now that the early access of Undisputed has dropped, we can get a clearer picture of which fighters are available to start off. Here’s a look at the boxers that will be available on Day 1 of the early access:

Men

David Adeleye

Muhammad Ali

Canelo Alvarez

Lyndon Arthur

Conor Benn

Nigel Benn

Kell Brook

Frank Bruno

Jono Carroll

Terrence Crawford

Anthony Crolla

George Davey

Charlie Edwards

Sunny Edwards

Joe Frazier

Carl Froch

Tyson Fury

Kid Galahad

Ryan Garcia

Arturo Gatti

Jordan Gill

George Groves

Eddie Hall

Ricky Hatton

Roy Jones Jr.

Joe Joyce

Sugar Ray Leonard

Jorge Linares

Joe Louis

Enzo Maccarinelli

Rocky Marciano

Michael McKinson

Johnny Nelson

Lawrence Okolie

Shawn Porter

Hopey Price

Ryan Rhodes

Sugar Ray Robinson

Patrick Rokohl

Scott Quigg

Dalton Smith

Josh Taylor

Oleksandr Usyk

Micky Ward

Josh Warrington

Deontay Wilder

Women

Sophie Alisch

Cecilia Braekhus

Ebanie Bridges

Chantelle Cameron

Terri Harper

Natasha Jonas

Jessica McCaskill

Jelena Mrdjenovich

Alicia Napoleon

Delfine Persoon

Katie Taylor

The full Undisputed roster is set to be made available when the game is fully released. The studio has promised to add more boxers throughout the early access edition.