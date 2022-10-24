Undisputed roster – Full list of playable boxers
Time to step into the ring.
After years without a simulation boxing video game, United Kingdom-based Steel City Interactive city is looking to change that. Undisputed (formerly known as Undisputed), a title currently in the works, will seek to fill the void left by EA’s Fight Night franchise and provide fans with an authentic boxing experience.
Steel City Interactive has already made many big promises to gamers, such as taking boxing to the next-generation with fluid animations and clean graphics. The developer has also made numerous deals to include the names and likenesses of current and former boxers. So which boxers are going to be in Undisputed? Here are the boxers that we know will be in the title so far.
Undisputed roster
Male Boxers
- Aadam Hamed
- Alex Dilmaghani
- Alexander Povetkin
- Amir Khan
- Andres Campos
- Andrew Moloney
- Andrezj Fonfara
- Anthony Crolla
- Anthony Mundine
- Arthur Szpilka
- Arturo Gatti
- Badou Jack
- Badr Hari
- Bektemir Melikuziev
- Bekzad Nurdauletov
- Billy Dib
- Brian McIntryre
- Buddy McGirt
- Caleb Plant
- Canelo Alvarez
- Callum Johnson
- Carl Frampton
- Cedric Doumbe
- Carl Froch
- Charlie Edwards
- Chris Algeri
- Chris John
- Conor Benn
- Craig Stephen
- Damien Chambers
- Dalton Smith
- Daniel Geale
- Daniel Jacobs
- David Adeleye
- David Lemieux
- Delfine Persoon
- Deontay Wilder
- Diego Corrales
- Diego Pacheco
- Dimitry Bivol
- Djamel Dahou
- Eddie Hall
- Eddy Reynoso
- Edgar Berlanga
- “Butterbean” Eric Esch
- Emanuel Augustus
- Emiliano Vargas
- Enzo Maccarinelli
- Erik Morales
- Erislandy Lara
- Fernando Vargas
- Fernando Vargas Jr.
- Frank Bruno
- Frank Greaves
- Florian Marku
- Floyd Mayweather Sr.
- Floyd Patterson
- Franchon Crews-Dezurn
- Gabriel Rosado
- George Davey
- George Groves
- Glenn McCrory
- Grant Smith
- Hector “Macho” Camacho
- Hector Camacho Jr.
- Henry Wharton
- Hopey Price
- Israel Vasquez
- Israil Madrimov
- Jack Dempsey
- Jack Johnson
- Jake LaMotta
- Jaime Mungaia
- Jamel Herring
- Jamie Sheldon
- Javier Fortuna
- Jason Moloney
- Jeff Mayweather
- Jeison Rosario
- Joe Calzaghe
- Joe Fournier
- ‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier
- Joe Gallagher
- Joe Joyce
- Joe Louis
- Joe Smith Jr.
- Joel Casamayor
- Joel Diaz
- John Riel Casimiro
- Johnny Nelson
- Jono Carroll
- Jordan Gill
- Jorge Linares
- Josh Taylor
- Josh Warrington
- Joshua Franco
- Juan Manual Marquez
- Juan Francisco Estrada
- Julio Cesar Chavez
- Kell Brook
- Kelly Pavlik
- Kevin Kelley
- Kostya Tszyu
- Kid Galahad
- Larry Holmes
- Lawrence Okolie
- Lee Eaton
- Lee McGregor
- Lerrone Richards
- Levi Kinsiona
- Lucas Browne
- Lucian Bute
- Lyndon Arthur
- Madiyev Ashkeyev
- Mark Reyes Jr.
- Marco Antonio Barrera
- Marcos Maidana
- Mark Johnson
- Mark Magsoyo
- Mark Reyes Jr.
- Meng Fanlong
- Michal Cielslak
- Michael Hunter
- Michael McKinson
- Michael Nunn
- ‘Irish’ Micky Ward
- Mike McCallum
- Mills Lane
- Mitchell Barton
- Mose Auimatagi
- Muhammed Ali
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev
- Nonito Donaire
- Nigel Benn
- Nigel Ward
- Oleksandr Usyk
- Oscar Bravo
- Oscar Valdez
- Otto Wallin
- Paulie Malignaggi
- Patrick Rokohl
- Patrick Teixiera
- Paul Dempsey
- Rafael Marquez
- Rances Barthelemy
- Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini
- Regis Prograis
- Roman Gonzalez
- Ricky Hatton
- Ricardo Mayorga
- Riddick Bowe
- Rocky Marciano
- Robert Garcia
- Robert Helenius
- Robin Reid
- Rosendo Alvarez
- Roy Jones Jr.
- Ryan Rhodes
- Sadriddin Akhmedov
- Sam Jones
- Scott Quigg
- Sebastian Fundora
- Sergey Kovalev
- Sergio Martinez
- Sergio Mora
- Shakhram Giyasov
- Shakur Stevenson
- Shane Mosley Jr.
- Shawn Porter
- Sugar Ray Leonard
- Sugar Ray Robinson
- Sulem Urbina
- Sunny Edwards
- Terence Crawford
- Tommy Morrison
- Tim Bradley
- Tim Tszyu
- Tyson Fury
- Vasyl Lomacenko
- Vergil Ortiz Jr.
- Viddal Riley
- Vinny Pazienza
- Vitali Klitschko
- Wilfredo Mendez
- Wladimir Klitschko
- Xu Can
- Zhang Zhilei
- Zhanibek Alimkhanuluv
Female Boxers
- Alicia Napoleon
- Cecilia Breakhus
- Claressa Shields
- Cris Cyborg
- Chantelle Cameron
- Ebanie Bridges
- Heather Hardy
- Jelena Mrdjenovich
- Jessica McCaskill
- Kati
- Seniesa Estrada
- Sophie Alisch
- Shannon Courtenay
- Terri Harper
Coaches
- Ben Davison
- Dave Coldwell
- Eddy Reynoso
- Frank Greaves
- Grant Smith
- Henry Wharton
- Joe Gallagher
Promoters
- Joe DeGuardia
- Lee Eaton
- Lou DiBella
- Tony Tolj
Presenters
- Craig Stephen
- Cynthia Conte
- Paul Dempsey
- Ryan O’Hara
- Todd Grisham
Cutmen
- Jamie Sheldon
- Ian Johnson
Note that Undisputed is currently in the development stage, and more boxers are expected to be announced in the near future. This guide will be updated in the future if new fighters are added to the game.
Related: All features in Undisputed – Create-a-fighter, story mode, and more
Note: This roster reflects all boxers, promoters, coaches, and cutmen that have been announced as of October 24, 2022.