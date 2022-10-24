Undisputed roster – Full list of playable boxers

After years without a simulation boxing video game, United Kingdom-based Steel City Interactive city is looking to change that. Undisputed (formerly known as Undisputed), a title currently in the works, will seek to fill the void left by EA’s Fight Night franchise and provide fans with an authentic boxing experience.

Steel City Interactive has already made many big promises to gamers, such as taking boxing to the next-generation with fluid animations and clean graphics. The developer has also made numerous deals to include the names and likenesses of current and former boxers. So which boxers are going to be in Undisputed? Here are the boxers that we know will be in the title so far.

Undisputed roster

Male Boxers

Aadam Hamed

Alex Dilmaghani

Alexander Povetkin

Amir Khan

Andres Campos

Andrew Moloney

Andrezj Fonfara

Anthony Crolla

Anthony Mundine

Arthur Szpilka

Arturo Gatti

Badou Jack

Badr Hari

Bektemir Melikuziev

Bekzad Nurdauletov

Billy Dib

Brian McIntryre

Buddy McGirt

Caleb Plant

Canelo Alvarez

Callum Johnson

Carl Frampton

Cedric Doumbe

Carl Froch

Charlie Edwards

Chris Algeri

Chris John

Conor Benn

Craig Stephen

Damien Chambers

Dalton Smith

Daniel Geale

Daniel Jacobs

David Adeleye

David Lemieux

Delfine Persoon

Deontay Wilder

Diego Corrales

Diego Pacheco

Dimitry Bivol

Djamel Dahou

Eddie Hall

Eddy Reynoso

Edgar Berlanga

“Butterbean” Eric Esch

Emanuel Augustus

Emiliano Vargas

Enzo Maccarinelli

Erik Morales

Erislandy Lara

Fernando Vargas

Fernando Vargas Jr.

Frank Bruno

Frank Greaves

Florian Marku

Floyd Mayweather Sr.

Floyd Patterson

Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Gabriel Rosado

George Davey

George Groves

Glenn McCrory

Grant Smith

Hector “Macho” Camacho

Hector Camacho Jr.

Henry Wharton

Hopey Price

Israel Vasquez

Israil Madrimov

Jack Dempsey

Jack Johnson

Jake LaMotta

Jaime Mungaia

Jamel Herring

Jamie Sheldon

Javier Fortuna

Jason Moloney

Jeff Mayweather

Jeison Rosario

Joe Calzaghe

Joe Fournier

‘Smokin’ Joe Frazier

Joe Gallagher

Joe Joyce

Joe Louis

Joe Smith Jr.

Joel Casamayor

Joel Diaz

John Riel Casimiro

Johnny Nelson

Jono Carroll

Jordan Gill

Jorge Linares

Josh Taylor

Josh Warrington

Joshua Franco

Juan Manual Marquez

Juan Francisco Estrada

Julio Cesar Chavez

Kell Brook

Kelly Pavlik

Kevin Kelley

Kostya Tszyu

Kid Galahad

Larry Holmes

Lawrence Okolie

Lee Eaton

Lee McGregor

Lerrone Richards

Levi Kinsiona

Lucas Browne

Lucian Bute

Lyndon Arthur

Madiyev Ashkeyev

Mark Reyes Jr.

Marco Antonio Barrera

Marcos Maidana

Mark Johnson

Mark Magsoyo

Mark Reyes Jr.

Meng Fanlong

Michal Cielslak

Michael Hunter

Michael McKinson

Michael Nunn

‘Irish’ Micky Ward

Mike McCallum

Mills Lane

Mitchell Barton

Mose Auimatagi

Muhammed Ali

Murodjon Akhmadaliev

Nonito Donaire

Nigel Benn

Nigel Ward

Oleksandr Usyk

Oscar Bravo

Oscar Valdez

Otto Wallin

Paulie Malignaggi

Patrick Rokohl

Patrick Teixiera

Paul Dempsey

Rafael Marquez

Rances Barthelemy

Ray “Boom Boom” Mancini

Regis Prograis

Roman Gonzalez

Ricky Hatton

Ricardo Mayorga

Riddick Bowe

Rocky Marciano

Robert Garcia

Robert Helenius

Robin Reid

Rosendo Alvarez

Roy Jones Jr.

Ryan Rhodes

Sadriddin Akhmedov

Sam Jones

Scott Quigg

Sebastian Fundora

Sergey Kovalev

Sergio Martinez

Sergio Mora

Shakhram Giyasov

Shakur Stevenson

Shane Mosley Jr.

Shawn Porter

Sugar Ray Leonard

Sugar Ray Robinson

Sulem Urbina

Sunny Edwards

Terence Crawford

Tommy Morrison

Tim Bradley

Tim Tszyu

Tyson Fury

Vasyl Lomacenko

Vergil Ortiz Jr.

Viddal Riley

Vinny Pazienza

Vitali Klitschko

Wilfredo Mendez

Wladimir Klitschko

Xu Can

Zhang Zhilei

Zhanibek Alimkhanuluv

Female Boxers

Alicia Napoleon

Cecilia Breakhus

Claressa Shields

Cris Cyborg

Chantelle Cameron

Ebanie Bridges

Heather Hardy

Jelena Mrdjenovich

Jessica McCaskill

Kati

Seniesa Estrada

Sophie Alisch

Shannon Courtenay

Terri Harper

Coaches

Ben Davison

Dave Coldwell

Eddy Reynoso

Frank Greaves

Grant Smith

Henry Wharton

Joe Gallagher

Promoters

Joe DeGuardia

Lee Eaton

Lou DiBella

Tony Tolj

Presenters

Craig Stephen

Cynthia Conte

Paul Dempsey

Ryan O’Hara

Todd Grisham

Cutmen

Jamie Sheldon

Ian Johnson

Note that Undisputed is currently in the development stage, and more boxers are expected to be announced in the near future. This guide will be updated in the future if new fighters are added to the game.

Note: This roster reflects all boxers, promoters, coaches, and cutmen that have been announced as of October 24, 2022.