Undisputed PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specifications
Make sure that your PC is ready to go for the bell.
Undisputed (formerly known as eSports Boxing Club) has been in the pipeline for a long time. It has been well over two years since the release announcement of the game, but it certainly looks like a release date is coming closer and closer. In late October 2022, developer Steel City Interactive announced a public beta for Undisputed, marking the first time boxing fans will get a real first look at the game. If you’re planning on playing Undisputed on PC, you’ll want to know the minimum and required specifications. With that said, let’s take a look at what Steel City recommends.
Undisputed PC system requirements
Here’s a look at the minimum requirements for Undisputed on PC, per the information on Steam:
- OS: Windows 8 or higher
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8400 CPU @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 11 compatible sound card
And, here’s a look at the recommended requirements:
- OS: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz (12 CPUs), ~2.9GHz
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 40 GB available space
- Sound Card: 100% DirectX 12 compatible sound card
As far as the Steam Deck goes, this game as of this writing is not verified for the device. However, the specs for the Steam Deck should make the title at least somewhat compatible. Still, we won’t know the full extent of how well it works until the game actually goes live, or when the team over at Steel City gets more clarity on the situation.