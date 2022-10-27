Undisputed PC system requirements – minimum and recommended specifications

Undisputed (formerly known as eSports Boxing Club) has been in the pipeline for a long time. It has been well over two years since the release announcement of the game, but it certainly looks like a release date is coming closer and closer. In late October 2022, developer Steel City Interactive announced a public beta for Undisputed, marking the first time boxing fans will get a real first look at the game. If you’re planning on playing Undisputed on PC, you’ll want to know the minimum and required specifications. With that said, let’s take a look at what Steel City recommends.

Related: Undisputed roster – Full list of playable boxers

Undisputed PC system requirements

Here’s a look at the minimum requirements for Undisputed on PC, per the information on Steam:

OS: Windows 8 or higher

Windows 8 or higher Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8400 CPU @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-8400 CPU @ 2.80GHz (6 CPUs), ~2.8GHz Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 11 compatible sound card

And, here’s a look at the recommended requirements:

OS: Windows 10

Windows 10 Processor: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz (12 CPUs), ~2.9GHz

Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-10400 CPU @ 2.90GHz (12 CPUs), ~2.9GHz Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 6GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 40 GB available space

40 GB available space Sound Card: 100% DirectX 12 compatible sound card

As far as the Steam Deck goes, this game as of this writing is not verified for the device. However, the specs for the Steam Deck should make the title at least somewhat compatible. Still, we won’t know the full extent of how well it works until the game actually goes live, or when the team over at Steel City gets more clarity on the situation.