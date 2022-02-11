Which choices affect Malik’s stats for the Rite of Passage in Not Tonight 2?

The final stage in Malik’s story in Not Tonight 2 is Raleigh. While bouncing in the city, you are given a battle card with three stats: Strength, Stamina, and Swag. Whenever a robot is in line, they will hand you a battle card and you have to “fight” them with one of your stats. If you win the battle, the robot will be denied entry. If you lose though, the robot will be let inside and you’ll be scolded by your client.

After your first shift, it’s revealed to you by your client, Tom Swooney who is the CEO of MapO, that you will be participating in the Rite of Passage on your second shift. The catch? Your stats are determined by the choices you’ve made so far as Malik. It’s a noticeable departure from Kevin’s journey where your choices had a small impact on how his adventure to Miami unfolded.

All of Malik’s stats start off at five. From there, they can be increased or decreased depending on if the player made the correct choices.

Choice Yes No In Vegas, did you allow entry to Anthony Johnson aka the High Roller Plus one point to all stats Minus one point to all stats When you left Vegas, did you pick up the hitchhiker known as Sean Shawn Shaun? Plus one point to all stats Minus one point to all stats While in Salt Lake City, did you play soccer with the kids? Plus one point to all stats Minus one point to all stats While bouncing in Denver, did you stop Sean Shawn Shaun from getting inside the building? Plus one point to all stats Minus one point to all stats While working at Chief’s Chickens in Louisville, did you deny Chief entry into the meat grinder? Plus one point to all stats Minus one point to all stats

The game is all about doing the right thing morally. So, you shouldn’t have a tough time deciding what choices to pick. However, there are two achievements called Goody Two Shoes and Devil in Disguise. Goody Two Shoes is given if you go into the Rite of Passage with the highest stats possible, which is 10. That means you made every correct choice. Devil in Disguise, however, requires you to make every bad choice. Doing this will lower all your stats to zero.