Which classes are gender-locked in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has released in the west, and players have been exploring the very many options available to them in the free-to-play MMO. The first options that players will need to contend with, however, is deciding precisely what they class they should play.

Within Lost Ark, there are five available classes to choose from, yet there are some classes locked to a specific gender. When creating a character, the first thing players must choose is the class, followed by the appearance. The class determines certain aspects of the appearance of the character, such as gender and frame.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Warrior is locked to only the male gender.

The Mage is locked to female.

The Assassin is locked to female.

Both the Martial Artist and Gunner both are available to either gender.

While some may be frustrated about needing to play a specific gender in order to play as a class, a unique aspect of Lost Ark in comparison to other MMOs, the impact of gender is minimal throughout the campaign and general gameplay. Players should be encouraged to look past the class gender, and instead find a class that appeals to their ideal playstyle.