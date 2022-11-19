Which Eeveelution is best in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Eevee is an immensely popular Pokemon in the franchise, rivaling the likes of Pikachu as the face of the franchise. Of course, a big reason for Eevee’s success is its unique evolution line, with the ability to evolve into numerous different forms of different types. Eevee is a mainstay in Pokemon games, and all of its evolution forms are present in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. With different forms to choose from, picking between all of Eevee’s forms can be a daunting task. But if you need one way to narrow it down, why not pick the best and strongest option?

Which Eeveelution is the strongest in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have just been released, meaning the competitive scene for the game has not developed in the slightest. Knowing this, it can be somewhat irresponsible to definitely state which Eevee evolution is the best in the game. However, the meta in Pokemon games tends not to shift too dramatically with certain Pokemon, and we can use previous games to predict which Eeveelution is the strongest in the game.

Note: Any Eeveelution is perfectly playable when playing within the confines of the main story and postgame. There is not one Pokemon you cannot utilize efficiently for the purpose of the main game. Please do not be discouraged from picking your favorite Eeveelution if do not care about overall strength.

Don’t pick these Pokemon

Image via The Pokémon Company

Historically, Flareon, Glaceon, and Leafeon tend to be the weakest Eeveelutions in any game they’re present in. They have little competitive presence in both VGU and Smogon, and they are generally not worth using outside of the main story.

Viable Eeveelutions

Image via The Pokemon Company

These Eeveelutions are not the strongest in the game but are viable outside of the main game. Jolteon is very fast and has a high Special Attack stat. Umbreon is pretty tanky with strong Defense and Special Defense stats, as well as some obnoxious moves that can be used for stalling. Espeon can utilize Magic Bounce to reflect stage hazards like Stealth Rock and Spikes.

Vaporeon has high HP, making it relatively tanky when paired with the Water Absorb ability. There is however, one clear winner for the best Eeveelution in Scarlet and Violet.

Sylveon reigns supreme

Image via The Pokémon Company

Sylveon’s ability Pixilate transforms its Normal-type attacks into the Fairy-type. With a high Special Attack stat, Sylveon can use Hyper Voice to deal some devastating damage. This also gives Sylveon a niche in double battles, as Hyper Voice can strike two targets at once. If you are picking an Eeveelution based purely on strength, Sylveon is the clear winner.