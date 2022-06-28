Which games are in the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection?

Fans of the Mega Man Battle Network series will finally see a wealth of its titles return for the first time in almost a decade, all thanks to the upcoming Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Compared to the iconic character’s original line of games, Battle Network introduced Mega Man to the tactical RPG genre with its unique blend between a grid and card-based battle system. However, with over 15 Battle Network games in total, only a select group will be making its way to the collection.

All Mega Man Battle Network games in the Legacy Collection

Although the series has delivered numerous spin-offs on GameCube and mobile, the Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is entirely dedicated to the mainline titles that first debuted on Game Boy Advance. This even includes the multiple versions of later installments, such as Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue and White. Although these versions don’t dramatically differ, players will find each to hold slight plot changes, different Battle Chips (which act as card-based attacks), and antagonists.

You can find all 10 games in the collection below.

Mega Man Battle Network

Mega Man Battle Network 2

Mega Man Battle Network 3 Blue

Mega Man Battle Network 3 White

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Red Sun

Mega Man Battle Network 4 Blue Moon

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team ProtoMan

Mega Man Battle Network 5 Team Colonel

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Gregar

Mega Man Battle Network 6 Cybeast Falzar

All 10 of these titles will be available in a single package physically, though the games are said to be sold in two separate digital volumes upon release. Aside from gameplay, players will also have access to an optional high-resolution filter for each game, an expansive art gallery, and a 188-song music mode. Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is slated to release on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2023.