Which Keepsake to pick in Elden Ring – what each Keepsake does

When creating your character in Elden Ring, you will need to pick a Keepsake. This is traditional for the Soulsborne games, and a Keepsake is an item that can give some great benefits throughout the game, or perhaps will be required to finish a secret quest you won’t even know about when you start playing.

In Elden Ring, players will have a range of Keepsakes to choose from, but no real way to know what they do at the point of character creation. The available Keepsakes, and their functions, are as follows.

None – for those wishing for a rough start, you can opt to take nothing at all.

Crimson Amber Medallion – increase maximum HP for your character.

Lands Between Rune – Will give Runes on use, the same as Golden Runes.

Golden Seed – an important item that is used to upgrade your Sacred Flask. This can be found throughout the game.

Fanged Imp Ashes – Summons some golems to fight beside you in combat.

Cracked Pot – Containers used to create throwing items such as firebombs.

Stonesword Keys – two keys that will open seals and fog walls through the game. These are destroyed upon use, but are also available from other sources.

Bewitching Branch – Five branches that are said to come from the demigod Miquella.

Boiled Prawn – Boosts physical damage defense.

Shabiri’s Woe – Attracts enemies. This might sound like a really bad idea, but if you have a friend who really needs help in coop play, this will allow you to easily tank and distract enemies for them.

For players who are looking for any possible early game advantage, the Crimson Amer Medallion might just keep them alive in a sticky situation. People wishing to explore every secret the moment they come to it will want to pick the Stonesword Keys.

For sheer value, the Golden Seed is excellent as you can use it at a Site of Grace to get an extra charge of Sacred Flask, which is hugely important in the early game.