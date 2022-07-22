Which linebackers have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

The best linebackers in the NFL can seemingly do it all, from batting down passes to rushing and taking down running backs in the backfield. EA Sports and the Madden 23 team have released player ratings, and we now have an idea as to which linebackers have the best ratings. So, which linebackers have the highest ratings in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look.

The highest-rated outside linebackers in Madden 23

First off, here are the highest-rated outside linebackers in Madden 23:

Steelers LOLB T.J. Watt (96 OVR) Chargers ROLB Khalil Mack (92 OVR) Chargers LOLB Joey Bosa (91 OVR) Raiders ROLB Chandler Jones (90 OVR) Colts LOLB Darius Leonard (90 OVR) Packers LOLB Rashan Gary (89 OVR) Bears ROLB Roquan Smith (89 OVR) Vikings ROLB Danielle Hunter (88 OVR) Cowboys ROLB Micah Parsons (88 OVR) Buccaneers ROLB Shaquil Barrett (88 OVR)

The top outside linebacker in Madden 23 shouldn’t be much of a surprise. Steelers star linebacker T.J. Watt, who won the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, is the highest-rated outside linebacker and will start the year as a 96 OVR player. Joey Bosa and new Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack round out the top three.

The top 10 also features Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, the winner of the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Parsons will start 2022 as an 88 OVR player.

The highest-rated inside linebackers in Madden 23

Now, here’s a look at the highest-rated inside linebackers in Madden 23:

49ers MLB Fred Warner (94 OVR) Saints MLB DeMario Davis (93 OVR) Buccaneers MLB Lavonte David (92 OVR) Rams MLB Bobby Wagner (91 OVR) Vikings MLB Eric Kendricks (88 OVR) Packers MLB De’Vondre Campbell (87 OVR) Buccaneers MLB Devin White (85 OVR) Bills MLB Tremaine Edmunds (84 OVR) Jets MLB C.J. Mosley (82 OVR) Falcons MLB Deion Jones (82 OVR)

Eight of the top 10 inside linebackers reside in the NFC, including Ram’s new acquisition Bobby Wagner. Wagner, who went from Seattle to LA for 2022, will begin the year as a 91 OVR linebacker. He’ll be joined on defense this year by RE Aaron Donald, who is one of the few players in the ’99 Club’ to start the season.