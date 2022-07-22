Which cornerbacks and safeties have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

The secondary is a key part of any defense, as the players at the cornerback and safety positions need to stay in position, and with the NFL’s most explosive wide receivers. EA Sports and the Madden 23 team have released player ratings for the league’s players, including the cornerbacks and safeties of the league. But, which players at the these positions have the highest ratings in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look.

The highest-rated cornerbacks

Here are the highest-rated cornerbacks in Madden 23:

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey (98 OVR) Packers CB Jaire Alexander (94 OVR) Bills CB Tre’Davious White (93 OVR) Eagles CB Darius Slay Jr. (92 OVR) Browns CB Denzel Ward (92 OVR) Saints CB Marcus Lattimore (91 OVR) Colts CB Stephon Gilmore (91 OVR) Chargers CB JC Jackson (90 OVR) Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey (90 OVR) Falcons CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (89 OVR)

The Rams won the Super Bowl this past February, and much of that had to do with their stout defense. Not only will the LA Rams have the highest-rated defensive end in Madden 23, but Los Angeles will also bring back star defender Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey will begin Madden 23 as a 98 OVR cornerback.

The remainder of this list includes a number of other household names, including Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, Colts’ Stephon Gilmore, and Ravens star Marlon Humphrey.

The highest-rated safeties

Now, here’s a look at the highest-rated safeties in Madden 23:

Saints SS Tyrann Mathieu (94 OVR) Chargers SS Derwin James Jr. (93 OVR) Cardinals SS Budda Baker (92 OVR) Titans FS Kevin Byard (92 OVR) Broncos FS Justin Simmons (91 OVR) Bills FS Micah Hyde (91 OVR) Vikings SS Harrison Smith (90 OVR) Seahawks SS Jamal Adams (90 OVR) Bengals FS Jessie Bates II (90 OVR) Bills SS Jordan Poyer (90 OVR)

The top-rated strong safety is the “Honey Badger,” Saints star Tyrann Mathieu. Mathieu will begin the year with a 94 OVR rating, one point higher than Chargers strong safety and avid Madden player, Derwin James Jr.

The highest-rated free safety is Titans’ Kevin Byard. Byard, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, and Micah Hyde are the top three free safeties in Madden 23.