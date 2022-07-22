Which defensive linemen have the highest ratings in Madden 23?

It’s ratings season for EA Sports, at least on the Madden side of things. Madden 23 player ratings are out, as fans and the player themselves can see how valued each NFL athlete is, according to the folks over at EA Sports. So, which defensive linemen have the highest ratings in Madden NFL 23? Let’s take a look at the top edge rushers, as well as the best interior linemen.

The highest-rated defensive ends

Let’s start off with the best edge linemen. Here’s a look at the highest-rated defensive ends in Madden 23:

Rams RE Aaron Donald (99 OVR) Browns RE Myles Garrett (99 OVR) 49ers RE Nick Bosa (94 OVR) Steelers RE Cameron Heyward (93 OVR) Bills RE Von Miller (92 OVR) Saints LE Cameron Jordan (91 OVR) Cowboys LE DeMarcus Lawrence (90 OVR) Titans RE Jeffrey Simmons (88 OVR) Ravens RE Calais Campbell (87 OVR) Cardinals LE J.J. Watt (87 OVR)

The list of highest-rated edge rushers includes some very familiar names, like veteran pass rushers Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, and J.J. Watt. And once again, Rams superstar Aaron Donald tops the list.

Donald not only has a Super Bowl ring to his name, but also his sixth entry into the illustrious ’99 Club.’ The Rams icon will start the season with a 99 OVR, as will sack machine Myles Garrett. The former #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft will join Donald as a 99 OVR edge rusher.

The highest-rated defensive tackles

Now, let’s take a look at the highest-rated defensive tackles in Madden 23:

Buccaneers DT Vita Vea (93 OVR) Commanders DT Jonathan Allen (92 OVR) Chiefs DT Chris Jones (91 OVR) Colts DT DeForest Buckner (90 OVR) Packers DT Kenny Clark (89 OVR) Eagles DT Fletcher Cox (88 OVR) Ravens DT Michael Clark (88 OVR) Commanders DT Da’Ron Payne (87 OVR) Jets DT Quinnen Williams (86 OVR) Bengals DT D.J. Reader (84 OVR)

The Commanders’ defense is a force in the NFC, thanks in part to Washington’s two standout defensive tackles in Jonathan Allan and Da’Ron Payne. Both make an appearance on this list.