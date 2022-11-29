Which starter junker should you choose in Need for Speed Unbound?

In Need for Speed Unbound, the first big decision that needs to be made is the starter junker. Drivers will be able to choose from three different classic cars, and pick one to begin the journey through Lakeside City. But which one should you choose? Not all of these cars are equal, as each has its own unique attributes. If you’re having trouble, we think we can help. Let’s go over our recommendations for how to start out in Unbound.

Before we go into recommendations, here’s a look at the three starter junkers:

Dodge Charger R/T (1969)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tier: A+

A+ Handling: 40% Drift

40% Drift Traction: RWD & Off-Road

RWD & Off-Road Top Speed: 179 MPH

179 MPH 0-60 MPH: 4.1 s

4.1 s Horsepower: 667 bhp

667 bhp Max Torque: 702 ft-lb

702 ft-lb 1/4 mile: 12.0 s

Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary (1988)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tier: A+

A+ Handling: 20% Drift

20% Drift Traction: RWD & Road

RWD & Road Top Speed: 193 MPH

193 MPH 0-60 MPH: 4.0 s

4.0 s Horsepower: 492 bhp

492 bhp Max Torque: 401 ft-lb

401 ft-lb 1/4 mile: 12.1 s

Nissan Silvia K’s (1998)

Screenshot by Gamepur

Tier: A+

A+ Handling: 40% Drift

40% Drift Traction: RWD & Off-Road

RWD & Off-Road Top Speed: 195 MPH

195 MPH 0-60 MPH: 4.3 s

4.3 s Horsepower: 394 bhp

394 bhp Max Torque: 342 ft-lb

342 ft-lb 1/4 mile: 12.0 s

Recommendations

While the Lambo may look really appealing from the start, there are a few caution marks. While it is fast, it doesn’t have great off-road capabilities off that bat, nor does it have the best horsepower. Nonetheless, it is a solid option for going fast.

If you’re looking for a drifting machine, the Dodge Charger is a strong option. The Dodge Charger has great horsepower, and can drift very well. The one drawback of the Charger is that is has the worst Top Speed among the three.

To keep it simple, drifters can go with the Charger, or the Nissan Silvia should one want some more speed. If you want to keep it clean and just ride, go with the Lambo.