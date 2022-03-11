Which Xbox Games Studios games run on Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck may have its downsides, but there are also plenty of benefits to using it. For example, it powers through multiplatform games in a better fashion than the Nintendo Switch, along with offering an extensive library of PC titles.

One of the downsides to the Steam Deck, however, is the process of figuring out what games it is capable of running. Our guide below lists all the Xbox Games Studio games you are currently able to play on the Steam Deck, as well as which games aren’t supported.

All verified games

The following games are listed as verified by Microsoft. This means that they’re fully compatible with handheld, so players shouldn’t run into Steam Deck-exclusive issues.

Deathloop

Psychonauts 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

The Evil Within

Fallout Shelter

Prey

Battletoads

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

All playable games

The following games are listed as playable according to Microsoft. This means that they work, but players may come across performance issues or bugs exclusive to running on Steam Deck hardware.

Sea of Thieves

Fallout 4

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 5

Quantum Break

State of Decay: Year-One Survival Edition

Unsupported games

The following games are currently not supported on Steam Deck due to the use of anti-cheat technology.