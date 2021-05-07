Who are the 2nd Inning Program bosses in MLB The Show 21?

On May 7, the MLB The Show 21 1st Inning Program in Diamond Dynasty officially came to an end. The same day, Sony San Diego launched the 2nd Inning Program, and three new bosses are now up for grabs. The batch of new bosses includes a player who already has a card in the game, plus a brand new legend in MLB The Show 21. So, who are the new bosses for the 2nd Inning Program. Let’s go over them.

The 2nd Inning Program bosses

Just like the 1st Inning, there are three new bosses in the MLB The Show 21 2nd Inning Program. The first boss is a brand new addition to MLB The Show: former Pirates outfielder Jason Bay:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second boss is a player who already had a Gold card in the game, but we think this item is a bit better. The former all-times saves leader in Major League Baseball, Lee Smith, is the second boss:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final boss was a powerful combination of great hitting and smooth fielding. Former Yankee first baseman and current Marlins manager Don Mattingly is the third boss for the 2nd Inning Program:

Screenshot by Gamepur

MLB The Show 21 players can acquire one of these three players via a special Choice Reward pack. This pack can be obtained by hitting Level 25 in the 2nd Inning Program.