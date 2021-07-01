Who are the 4th Inning Program Bosses in MLB The Show 21?

On July 1, the MLB The Show 21 3rd Inning Program in Diamond Dynasty officially ended. The same day, Sony San Diego launched the 4th Inning Program, and just in time for the holiday weekend in the United States, three new bosses are now up for grabs. The batch of new bosses includes two players who already have cards in the game, plus a brand new legend in MLB The Show 21. So, who are the new bosses for the 4th Inning Program? Let’s go over them.

The 4th Inning Program bosses

Much like with the first three Inning Programs, three new bosses have been added to MLB The Show 21. The first one is arguably the top prospect in all of Major League Baseball, Rays rookie and Future Star Wander Franco:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second boss is, like Franco, a switch-hitter. Franco might be a Hall of Famer one day, but the second boss is already in Cooperstown. Hall of Fame first Baseman Eddie Murray is the second boss:

Screenshot by Gamepur

The third and final boss is one of the most iconic pitchers of all-time. Former New York baseball Giants ace Christy Mathewson is the third boss in MLB The Show 21:

Screenshot by Gamepur

This is the first program for 2021 that includes three 99 OVR player bosses. MLB The Show 21 players can acquire one of these three players via a special Choice Reward pack. This pack can be obtained by hitting Level 25 in the 4th Inning Program.