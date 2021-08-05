Who are the Chiefs highest rated players in Madden 22?

Two years ago, the Chiefs ended a 50 year Super Bowl drought, capturing their second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Last year was yet another dominant year from the team in Kansas City, but it didn’t end as planned. The Buccaneers, led by the ageless wonder Tom Brady, defeated the Chiefs in last year’s Super Bowl.

Kansas City is bringing back a lot of firepower, but who are the best players on this team, according to Madden? Let’s go over the highest-rated Chiefs in Madden 22.

Here’s a look at the top ten Chiefs in this year’s game:

Patrick Mahomes, QB: (99 OVR) Travis Kelce, TE: (99 OVR) Tyreek Hill, WR: (98 OVR) Tyrann Mathieu, SS: (95 OVR) Chris Jones, DT: (92 OVR) Clyde Edwards-Helaire, HB: (84 OVR) Harrison Butker, K: (84 OVR) Joe Thuney, LG: (84 OVR) Orlando Brown Jr., LT: (82 OVR) Derrick Nnadi, DT: (81 OVR)

Patrick Mahomes is the highest-rated quarterback in Madden 22, and tight end Travis Kelce is also at the top of this position. Mahomes and Kelce are one of two pairs of teammates, along with Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey of the Rams, to be a part of the 99 Club.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (98 OVR), safety Tyrann Mathieu (95 OVR), and defensive tackle Chris Jones (92 OVR) round out the top five.