Best Tight Ends in Madden 22

It’s Madden season, which means time to look at the best players at each position. Wide receivers may be the preferred targets of quarterbacks in most circumstances, but that doesn’t mean tight ends aren’t valuable. Tight ends provide value as safety blankets and as blockers and, sometimes, deep targets. So which tight ends are the best in Madden 22? Let’s take a look at the highest-rated players at that position.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce received the highest-rated rating among tight ends. And not only did he get the highest rating, but Kelce is also the only tight end to start 2021 as a member of the illustrious ’99 Club.’

Here’s a look at the rest of the top ten:

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce (99 OVR) 49ers TE George Kittle (96 OVR) Raiders TE Darren Waller (93 OVR) Ravens TE Mark Andrews (88 OVR) Patriots TE Hunter Henry (87 OVR) Browns TE Austin Hooper (86 OVR) Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski (86 OVR) Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki (85 OVR) Lions TE T.J. Hockenson (85 OVR) Eagles TE Dallas Goedert (84 OVR)

Kelce may have the highest overall rating, but the former Super Bowl champ does not have the best catching attribute among those at his position. Among the top ten rated in this position, Raiders tight end Darren Waller (97) received the best rating in that particular area. Kelce (96) finished with the second-best catching rating, while new Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (93) rounds out the top three.