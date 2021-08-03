Wide receivers and running backs are important to any offense, and no one will doubt that. But no offense is complete without a general, and that’s exactly what a quarterback needs to be in the NFL. There are quite a few active QBs that, one day, could be headed to Canton, as well as a few that are emerging as elite players on the field. But who does EA Sports think are the best quarterbacks today? Let’s take a look at the highest-rated QBs in Madden 22.

Here’s a look at the best quarterbacks in Madden 22:

Patrick Mahomes: 99 OVR (Chiefs) Tom Brady: 97 OVR (Buccaneers) Aaron Rodgers: 96 OVR (Packers) Russell Wilson: 94 OVR (Seahawks) Lamar Jackson: 91 OVR (Ravens) Deshaun Watson: 90 OVR (Texans) Josh Allen: 88 OVR (Bills) Dak Prescott: 87 OVR (Cowboys) Ryan Tannehill: 87 OVR (Titans) Matt Ryan: 85 OVR (Falcons)

As we reported on July 30, Patrick Mahomes is the lone QB to make the 99 Club in Madden 22. Mahomes finished two overall points ahead of Tom Brady (97 OVR), and three points ahead of reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers (96 OVR).

One name you might want to watch for in 2021 is Bills QB Josh Allen. Allen will start the year with the highest Throw Power rating in Madden 22 at 99. This rating is two points ahead of Pat Mahomes, and four points in front of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.