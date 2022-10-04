Who are the hero voice actors in Overwatch 2? Full voice cast listing

Overwatch’s cast of heroes is the game’s biggest claim to fame. The roster is well known for being diverse in its representation of various cultures and allows dozens of different playstyles to be present in the game. The voice cast behind these characters makes the game as charming as it is. Here is the list of Overwatch 2 voice actors for the game’s heroes.

Overwatch 2 hero voice cast list

Anjali Bhimani

Anjali Bhimani is the voice of Symmetra. She is appearing in quite a few things lately, including Apex Legends, Critical Role, and the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Aysha Selim

Aysha Selim is the voice of the Support sniper, Ana. She hasn’t appeared in a bunch of recognizable things, but she also lends her voice to World of Warcraft.

Benz Antoine

Benz Antoine is another Support character, this time Baptiste. You can also hear Antoine’s voice in Outriders and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint.

Boris Hiestand

Boris Hiestand is the brainwashed genius Sigma. If you like vampires, you can hear his voice in Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. He also appears in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ori and the Will of the Wisps.

Cara Theobold

Cara Theobold is the lovable British pilot who jumps through time, Tracer. Besides this iconic role, she is best known for her appearance in Downton Abbey, but she also appeared in Elden Ring.

Carolina Ravassa

Carolina Ravassa is the voice of Sombra. While she has shown much love for this character, you can also hear her in Far Cry 6, Valorant, and Grand Theft Auto V.

Charlet Chung

Charlet Chung is the esport sensation-turned-national hero D.Va. Other games you can hear her in are State of Decay 2, World of Warcraft, and she plays Hoops in Grounded. She also is in the Netflix series Carmen Sandiego and Fast and Furious Spy Racer.

Cherrelle Skeete

Cherrelle Skeete is the voice of the young and upcoming Numbani protector, Orisa. She can also be heard in World of Warcraft and Battlefield V.

Cherise Boothe

Cherise Boothe plays one of the newest heroes in Overwatch 2, Sojourn. Outside this game, she is also in Horizon Forbidden West, Evolve, and Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Chloe Hollings

The cold and deadly Widowmaker is played by the lovely Chloe Hollings. She also is in Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Chris Metzen

Chris Metzen is a former Blizzard employee who provided the beeps and boops for Bastion. He is now the President of the tabletop gaming company Warchief Gaming.

Chris Parson

Chris Parson is the chaotic energy behind Junkrat. His voice is also predominantly in Final Fantasy XV as Gladiolus. He has also appeared in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Metro Exodus.

Crispin Freeman

Crispin Freeman is the wild voice behind our favorite scientist, Winston. He is also in the Young Justice series, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Batman: Arkham Origins.

Darin De Paul

Darin De Paul is a big personality that lends his voice to the big man himself, Reinhardt. He is also the main antagonist in Halo Infinite, and J Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man. He is also in Destiny 2.

Dolya Gavanski

Dolya Gavanski is the powerful voice behind Zarya. She was also in Age of Empires IV and TheHunter: Call of the Wild.

Elise Zhang

Elise Zhang is the lovable voice behind Mei. We could not find any other voice credits for her besides that she lends her voice to Symmetra in the Chinese Mandarin version of Overwatch.

Feodor Chin

Feodor Chin brings the peaceful Zenyatta to life. He has also appeared in Ghostwire: Tokyo, Ghost of Tsushima, and Sleeping Dogs.

Fred Tatasciore

Fred Tatasciore has appeared in countless video games and other voicing roles. You have likely heard his voice somewhere before. In Overwatch, he is Soldier: 76, but a few other games he’s appeared in are Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Spider-Man, Destiny 2, Call of Duty Zombies, and the Gears of War series.

Gaku Space

Gaku Space is our favorite cyborg ninja, Genji. He hasn’t appeared in many video games, but you can hear him in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Cyberpunk 2077.

Genevieve O’Reilly

Genevieve O’Reilly is the calculated voice of Moira. Outside of gaming, she is in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolution, Star Wars: Rebel, and Star Wars: Rogue One.

Jeannie Bolet

Jeannie Bolet is the voice of the first Overwatch game’s new hero, Echo. Other games you can hear her include Quantum Break, Fallout 4, and World of Warcraft.

Jen Cohn

Jen Cohn is the voice of high-flying Pharah. She also appears in World of Warcraft, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Jennifer Hale

Jennifer Hale is the rough and rowdy Ashe. She has had many big-time roles in gaming, including the female Shepard in Mass Effect, Rivet in Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, and more, including roles in No More Heroes III, Marvel’s Avengers, Mortal Kombat 11, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, Halo 5: Guardians, and Bioshock Infinite.

Jonathon Lipow

The robotic voice of Wrecking Ball is Jonathon Lipow. He is also in MultiVersus, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Genshin Impact, and Afterparty.

Jonny Cruz

Jonny Cruz is bringing the beat as Lucio in Overwatch 2. He also voices in Hitman, Ghost Recon: Wildlands, and Need For Speed: Heat.

Josh Petersdorf

Josh Petersdorf is the rough voice behind Roadhog. You can also hear him in Shin Megami Tensei V, Aggretsuko, and World of Warcraft.

Keith Ferguson

Keith Ferguson is the menacing voice behind Reaper and other voices in Mass Effect, DuckTales, and Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends.

Keith Silverstein

Keith Silverstein is the voice of Torbjorn. Outside of Overwatch, he is in Genshin Impact, Triangle Strategy, New World, World of Warcraft, Doom Eternal, and is Vector the Crocodile in Sonic the Hedgehog.

Leah De Niese

Leah De Niese is the voice of Junker Queen, one of the newest heroes making their debut with the release of Overwatch 2. This is De Niese’s first video game role, having appeared in various Australian television series in the past including Neighbours, Short Cuts, Offspring, House Husbands, and Twentysomething.

Lucie Pohl

Lucie Pohl is the helping hand of Mercy. When not keeping her teammates alive on the battlefield, she is in World of Warcraft, Hearthstone, and Gotham Knights.

Matilda Smedius

Matilda Smedius is the voice of Brigite. She has not appeared in many other things, her only other video game appearance being in The Lego Movie 2 Video Game.

Matt Mercer

Matthew Mercer is the voice of our favorite cowboy, Cassidy, formerly McCree. Mercer is best known as the main DM of Critical Role. He has appeared in many nerdy things, including Diablo Immortal, Fire Emblem: Awakening, Batman: Arkham Origins, Attack on Titan, Destiny 2, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure, World of Warcraft, Fallout 4, No More Heroes III, and more.

Michael Sahr Nguajah

Michael Sahr Nguajah is one of the main antagonists in Overwatch 2, Doomfist. He has not appeared in any other video games but is in Luke Cage and The Blacklist.

Paul Nakauchi

Paul Nakauchi is the master bowmen Hanzo. He is also in the Netflix Carmen Sandiego series and Diablo III.

Sally Amaki

Sally Amaki is the voice of the first new Support hero in Overwatch 2, Kiriko. She is a voice actress and singer best known for her work in the anime idol group, 22/7.