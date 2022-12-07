All new Overwatch 2 heroes

Overwatch heroes are at the foundation and core of the experience. In the story, their relationships help build the world around them, while the gameplay focuses on how each character’s unique abilities diversify themselves from the pack. It is always exciting when a new hero is revealed.

All new heroes debuting in Overwatch 2

Junker Queen

image via Activision Blizzard

Junker Queen is the leader of Junkertown, the Australian settlement that is the former home of Junkrat and Roadhog. As a child, she a wastelander, an outcast who had to fight to survive in the harsh outback until she challenged the king of Junkertown to a brawl and won. She is a commanding Tank, that can throw her knife and retrieve it back to her. Anyone she cuts with her knife, axe, or Ultimate, will have a bleeding effect that slowly heals her. Her Ultimate, Rampage, also prevents enemies from healing momentarily.

Kiriko

image via Blizzard

Kiriko is the protector of Kanezaka and daughter of the woman who gave Hanzo and Genji their ninja training as children. Kiriko was a part of that training and has combined it with the paranormal Kitsune fox teachings her grandmother gave her. She is a lethal force when she is hitting headshots with her kunai, and her Ultimate, Kitsune Rush, is one of the best in the game, helping teammates overwhelm their opponents. She can also teleport to allies and remove negative status effects on them.

Ramattra

Image via Blizzard

Ramattra is the leader of Null Sector, a group of Omnics that are attacking areas of the world in their fight for better lives. They have teamed up with Talon to perform these terrorist events and are kicking off the second Omnic Crisis. Ramattra specifically was a Shimbali monk alongside Zenyatta and the two view each other as brothers. He has two forms he can transfer between and his Ultimate lets him suck away the life of any nearby enemies. He also can pull flying enemies to the ground if they are close enough.

Sojourn

Image via Activision Blizzard

Sojourn is a former Overwatch commander that spoke against the group in the rise of the Petras Act that shutdown the operation. She is highly cybernetically enhanced with booster legs that legs her slide against the ground jump high in the air. Her railgun charges up as she shoots enemies and can be a devastating finishing move. Her Ultimate, Overclock, makes her railgun continually recharge quickly as she fires off shots.