Who are the nominees for the Madden 23 Team of the Year? – Full list

Let’s get ready for the TOTY.

Image via EA

With the NFL season for 2022 officially complete, we can take a bit of time to reflect on the action over the past six months. EA Sports and the Madden 23 are intent on doing just that, as the MUT Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is upon us. The TOTY honors the best performers from the past year, and Madden 23 players and football fans have a say in who makes the list. But, who are the nominees? Let’s take a look.

Related: Madden 23 Playoffs Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

Here’s a look at the Team of the Year nominees for Madden NFL 23, sorted by position:

Offense

QB

  • Josh Allen
  • Joe Burrow
  • Justin Fields
  • Justin Herbert
  • Jalen Hurts
  • Patrick Mahomes

HB

  • Saquon Barkley
  • Nick Chubb
  • Josh Jacobs
  • Christian McCaffrey
  • Tony Pollard
  • Jamaal Williams

WR1

  • Davante Adams
  • A.J. Brown
  • Tyreek Hill
  • Justin Jefferson

WR2

  • Ja’Marr Chase
  • Stefon Diggs
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Jaylen Waddle

TE

  • Mark Andrews
  • TJ Hockenson
  • Travis Kelce
  • George Kittle

C

  • Creed Humphrey
  • Jason Kelce
  • Frank Ragnow

LG

  • Joel Bitonio
  • Quenton Nelson
  • Joe Thuney

RG

  • Chris Lindstrom
  • Zach Martin
  • Michael Onwenu

LT

  • Christian Darrisaw
  • Andrew Thomas
  • Trent Williams

RG

  • Lane Johnson
  • Ryan Ramczyk
  • Tristan Wirfs

Defense

CB1

  • Tyson Campbell
  • Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner
  • Marlon Humphrey
  • Jalen Ramsey
  • Patrick Surtain II

CB2

  • Jaire Alexander
  • Stephon Gilmore
  • Darius Slay
  • Charvarius Ward

FS

  • Kevin Byard
  • Minkah Fitzpatrick
  • Tyrann Mathieu
  • Justin Simmons
  • Antoine Winfield

SS

  • Budda Baker
  • Talanoa Hufanga
  • Derwin James
  • Rodney McLeod
  • Ryan Neal

MLB

  • Lavonte David
  • Demario Davis
  • Tremaine Edwards
  • Bobby Wagner
  • Fred Warner

LOLB

  • Alex Highsmith
  • Danielle Hunter
  • Matthew Judon
  • Hassan Reddick

ROLB

  • Dre Greenlaw
  • Khalil Mack
  • Micah Parson
  • Jaelan Phillips

DT

  • Derrick Brown
  • Chris Jones
  • Dexter Lawrence
  • Quinnen Williams

LE

  • Brian Burns
  • Maxx Crosby
  • Jerry Hughes

RE

  • Nick Bosa
  • Myles Garrett
  • Montez Sweat

Specialist

K

  • Daniel Carlson
  • Justin Tucker

P

  • Braden Mann
  • Tommy Townsend

3RD DOWN HALF BACK

  • Austin Ekeler
  • Aaron Jones
  • Jerick McKinnon

FB

  • Kyle Juszczyk
  • Alec Ingold
  • Patrick Ricard

KICK RETURNER

  • Jamal Agnew
  • Nyheim Hines
  • Keisean Nixon

RUSH DEFENDER

  • Javon Hargrave
  • Cameron Heyward
  • Christian Wilkins

SLOT WR

  • Davante Adams
  • A.J. Brown
  • Ja’Marr Chase
  • Stefon Diggs
  • Tyreek Hill
  • Justin Jefferson
  • CeeDee Lamb
  • Amon-Ra St. Brown
  • Jaylen Waddle

SLOT CB

  • Jaire Alexander
  • Tyson Campbell
  • Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner
  • Stephon Gilmore
  • Marlon Humphrey
  • Jalen Ramsey
  • Darius Slay
  • Patrick Surtain II
  • Charvarius Ward

Voting for the Madden 23 Team of the Year opened up on February 17.

© 2023, Gamepur. All rights reserved