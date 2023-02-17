Who are the nominees for the Madden 23 Team of the Year? – Full list

With the NFL season for 2022 officially complete, we can take a bit of time to reflect on the action over the past six months. EA Sports and the Madden 23 are intent on doing just that, as the MUT Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is upon us. The TOTY honors the best performers from the past year, and Madden 23 players and football fans have a say in who makes the list. But, who are the nominees? Let’s take a look.

Here’s a look at the Team of the Year nominees for Madden NFL 23, sorted by position:

Offense

QB

Josh Allen

Joe Burrow

Justin Fields

Justin Herbert

Jalen Hurts

Patrick Mahomes

HB

Saquon Barkley

Nick Chubb

Josh Jacobs

Christian McCaffrey

Tony Pollard

Jamaal Williams

WR1

Davante Adams

A.J. Brown

Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson

WR2

Ja’Marr Chase

Stefon Diggs

CeeDee Lamb

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jaylen Waddle

TE

Mark Andrews

TJ Hockenson

Travis Kelce

George Kittle

C

Creed Humphrey

Jason Kelce

Frank Ragnow

LG

Joel Bitonio

Quenton Nelson

Joe Thuney

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Zach Martin

Michael Onwenu

LT

Christian Darrisaw

Andrew Thomas

Trent Williams

RG

Lane Johnson

Ryan Ramczyk

Tristan Wirfs

Defense

CB1

Tyson Campbell

Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner

Marlon Humphrey

Jalen Ramsey

Patrick Surtain II

CB2

Jaire Alexander

Stephon Gilmore

Darius Slay

Charvarius Ward

FS

Kevin Byard

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Tyrann Mathieu

Justin Simmons

Antoine Winfield

SS

Budda Baker

Talanoa Hufanga

Derwin James

Rodney McLeod

Ryan Neal

MLB

Lavonte David

Demario Davis

Tremaine Edwards

Bobby Wagner

Fred Warner

LOLB

Alex Highsmith

Danielle Hunter

Matthew Judon

Hassan Reddick

ROLB

Dre Greenlaw

Khalil Mack

Micah Parson

Jaelan Phillips

DT

Derrick Brown

Chris Jones

Dexter Lawrence

Quinnen Williams

LE

Brian Burns

Maxx Crosby

Jerry Hughes

RE

Nick Bosa

Myles Garrett

Montez Sweat

Specialist

K

Daniel Carlson

Justin Tucker

P

Braden Mann

Tommy Townsend

3RD DOWN HALF BACK

Austin Ekeler

Aaron Jones

Jerick McKinnon

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

Alec Ingold

Patrick Ricard

KICK RETURNER

Jamal Agnew

Nyheim Hines

Keisean Nixon

RUSH DEFENDER

Javon Hargrave

Cameron Heyward

Christian Wilkins

SLOT WR

Davante Adams

A.J. Brown

Ja’Marr Chase

Stefon Diggs

Tyreek Hill

Justin Jefferson

CeeDee Lamb

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Jaylen Waddle

SLOT CB

Jaire Alexander

Tyson Campbell

Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner

Stephon Gilmore

Marlon Humphrey

Jalen Ramsey

Darius Slay

Patrick Surtain II

Charvarius Ward

Voting for the Madden 23 Team of the Year opened up on February 17.