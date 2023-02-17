Who are the nominees for the Madden 23 Team of the Year? – Full list
Let’s get ready for the TOTY.
With the NFL season for 2022 officially complete, we can take a bit of time to reflect on the action over the past six months. EA Sports and the Madden 23 are intent on doing just that, as the MUT Team of the Year (TOTY) promo is upon us. The TOTY honors the best performers from the past year, and Madden 23 players and football fans have a say in who makes the list. But, who are the nominees? Let’s take a look.
Here’s a look at the Team of the Year nominees for Madden NFL 23, sorted by position:
Offense
QB
- Josh Allen
- Joe Burrow
- Justin Fields
- Justin Herbert
- Jalen Hurts
- Patrick Mahomes
HB
- Saquon Barkley
- Nick Chubb
- Josh Jacobs
- Christian McCaffrey
- Tony Pollard
- Jamaal Williams
WR1
- Davante Adams
- A.J. Brown
- Tyreek Hill
- Justin Jefferson
WR2
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Stefon Diggs
- CeeDee Lamb
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jaylen Waddle
TE
- Mark Andrews
- TJ Hockenson
- Travis Kelce
- George Kittle
C
- Creed Humphrey
- Jason Kelce
- Frank Ragnow
LG
- Joel Bitonio
- Quenton Nelson
- Joe Thuney
RG
- Chris Lindstrom
- Zach Martin
- Michael Onwenu
LT
- Christian Darrisaw
- Andrew Thomas
- Trent Williams
RG
- Lane Johnson
- Ryan Ramczyk
- Tristan Wirfs
Defense
CB1
- Tyson Campbell
- Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner
- Marlon Humphrey
- Jalen Ramsey
- Patrick Surtain II
CB2
- Jaire Alexander
- Stephon Gilmore
- Darius Slay
- Charvarius Ward
FS
- Kevin Byard
- Minkah Fitzpatrick
- Tyrann Mathieu
- Justin Simmons
- Antoine Winfield
SS
- Budda Baker
- Talanoa Hufanga
- Derwin James
- Rodney McLeod
- Ryan Neal
MLB
- Lavonte David
- Demario Davis
- Tremaine Edwards
- Bobby Wagner
- Fred Warner
LOLB
- Alex Highsmith
- Danielle Hunter
- Matthew Judon
- Hassan Reddick
ROLB
- Dre Greenlaw
- Khalil Mack
- Micah Parson
- Jaelan Phillips
DT
- Derrick Brown
- Chris Jones
- Dexter Lawrence
- Quinnen Williams
LE
- Brian Burns
- Maxx Crosby
- Jerry Hughes
RE
- Nick Bosa
- Myles Garrett
- Montez Sweat
Specialist
K
- Daniel Carlson
- Justin Tucker
P
- Braden Mann
- Tommy Townsend
3RD DOWN HALF BACK
- Austin Ekeler
- Aaron Jones
- Jerick McKinnon
FB
- Kyle Juszczyk
- Alec Ingold
- Patrick Ricard
KICK RETURNER
- Jamal Agnew
- Nyheim Hines
- Keisean Nixon
RUSH DEFENDER
- Javon Hargrave
- Cameron Heyward
- Christian Wilkins
SLOT WR
- Davante Adams
- A.J. Brown
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Stefon Diggs
- Tyreek Hill
- Justin Jefferson
- CeeDee Lamb
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
- Jaylen Waddle
SLOT CB
- Jaire Alexander
- Tyson Campbell
- Ahmed “Sauce” Gardner
- Stephon Gilmore
- Marlon Humphrey
- Jalen Ramsey
- Darius Slay
- Patrick Surtain II
- Charvarius Ward
Voting for the Madden 23 Team of the Year opened up on February 17.