Madden 23 Playoffs Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more
Are you ready for the Playoffs?
18 teams are done in the NFL, as we now move towards the Playoffs. The Madden 23 team released a special Playoffs Field Pass on January 12, in conjunction with Season 3. MUT players can now receive extra XP towards the new season, as well as at least three 93 OVR Playoffs items. So, how can you get all of this? Let’s take a look.
Reward path for Playoff Field Pass
|Tier Number
|XP
|Reward
|2
|1,000
|Playoff Predictor Token
|3
|2,000
|20,000 Season XP
|4
|3,500
|Playoff Predictor Token
|5
|5,000
|20,000 Season XP
|6
|6,500
|86+ OVR Playoff Player
|7
|8,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|8
|9,500
|20,000 Season XP
|9
|11,000
|93 OVR BND Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack
|10
|13,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|11
|15,000
|20,000 Season XP
|12
|17,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|13
|19,000
|86+ OVR Playoff Player
|14
|21,000
|20,000 Season XP
|15
|23,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|16
|25,000
|86+ OVR Playoff Player
|17
|27,000
|20,000 Season XP
|18
|29,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|19
|31,500
|86+ OVR Playoff Player
|20
|36,500
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|21
|39,000
|20,000 Season XP
|22
|41,500
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|23
|44,000
|93 OVR BND Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack
|24
|47,000
|20,000 Season XP
|25
|50,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|26
|53,000
|86+ OVR Playoff Player
|27
|53,000
|20,000 Season XP
|28
|56,000
|5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2)
|29
|59,000
|20,000 Season XP
|30
|62,000
|93 OVR Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack
Predictor Tokens can be used towards special Playoffs cards and token quicksells that are in sets.
Objectives for Playoffs Field Pass
In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Ultimate Kickoff and Most Feared passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.
Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:
Challenges
- Earn 16 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Earn 30 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Earn 45 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Earn 60 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Earn 10 Stars in Playoffs Past Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Earn 20 Stars in Playoffs Past Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
Stats
- Win five games with 3+ Playoffs Players in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Record five interceptions (reward is 750 Playoffs XP)
- Record 10 interceptions (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Record 15 interceptions (reward is 1,500 MF XP)
- Rush for 500 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 750 Playoffs XP)
- Rush for 1,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)
- Rush for 2,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 Playoffs XP)
- Rush for 3,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 Playoffs XP)
Daily Tracker
- Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 Playoffs XP – resets every day)
Sets
- Complete one Playoffs Set (reward is 1,000 MF XP)
- Complete five Playoffs Sets (reward is 1,000 Playoffs KP)
- Complete 10 Playoffs Sets (reward is 1.000 Playoffs KP)
- Complete the Playoffs Hero Fantasy pack Set (reward is 2,000 Playoffs XP)
Head to Head
- Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 Playoffs XP)
- Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 2,500 Playoffs XP)
- Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 3,000 Playoffs XP)
This event will take place for eight weeks. It is slated to end on March 9.