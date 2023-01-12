Madden 23 Playoffs Field Pass – All tiers, how to get all rewards, XP, and more

18 teams are done in the NFL, as we now move towards the Playoffs. The Madden 23 team released a special Playoffs Field Pass on January 12, in conjunction with Season 3. MUT players can now receive extra XP towards the new season, as well as at least three 93 OVR Playoffs items. So, how can you get all of this? Let’s take a look.

Reward path for Playoff Field Pass

Tier Number XP Reward 2 1,000 Playoff Predictor Token 3 2,000 20,000 Season XP 4 3,500 Playoff Predictor Token 5 5,000 20,000 Season XP 6 6,500 86+ OVR Playoff Player 7 8,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 8 9,500 20,000 Season XP 9 11,000 93 OVR BND Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack 10 13,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 11 15,000 20,000 Season XP 12 17,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 13 19,000 86+ OVR Playoff Player 14 21,000 20,000 Season XP 15 23,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 16 25,000 86+ OVR Playoff Player 17 27,000 20,000 Season XP 18 29,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 19 31,500 86+ OVR Playoff Player 20 36,500 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 21 39,000 20,000 Season XP 22 41,500 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 23 44,000 93 OVR BND Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack 24 47,000 20,000 Season XP 25 50,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 26 53,000 86+ OVR Playoff Player 27 53,000 20,000 Season XP 28 56,000 5,000 Coins or Predictor Token Fantasy Pack (x2) 29 59,000 20,000 Season XP 30 62,000 93 OVR Playoffs Hero Fantasy Pack

Predictor Tokens can be used towards special Playoffs cards and token quicksells that are in sets.

Objectives for Playoffs Field Pass

In order to make progress in this Field Pass, you will need XP points. This, much like with the Ultimate Kickoff and Most Feared passes, can be obtained by completing objectives. Objectives include stat-based missions, House Rules bonuses, and Challenge milestones.

Here’s a look at the Objectives for this event:

Challenges

Earn 16 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Earn 30 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Earn 45 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Earn 60 Stars in Playoffs Present Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Earn 10 Stars in Playoffs Past Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Earn 20 Stars in Playoffs Past Challenges (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

Stats

Win five games with 3+ Playoffs Players in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Record five interceptions (reward is 750 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 750 Playoffs XP) Record 10 interceptions (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Record 15 interceptions (reward is 1,500 MF XP)

(reward is 1,500 MF XP) Rush for 500 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 750 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 750 Playoffs XP) Rush for 1,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs XP) Rush for 2,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,250 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,250 Playoffs XP) Rush for 3,000 yards with a Playoff player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 Playoffs XP)

Daily Tracker

Complete all three daily Objectives (reward is 800 Playoffs XP – resets every day)

Sets

Complete one Playoffs Set (reward is 1,000 MF XP)

(reward is 1,000 MF XP) Complete five Playoffs Sets (reward is 1,000 Playoffs KP)

(reward is 1,000 Playoffs KP) Complete 10 Playoffs Sets (reward is 1.000 Playoffs KP)

(reward is 1.000 Playoffs KP) Complete the Playoffs Hero Fantasy pack Set (reward is 2,000 Playoffs XP)

Head to Head

Win five H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 1,500 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 1,500 Playoffs XP) Win 15 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 2,500 Playoffs XP)

(reward is 2,500 Playoffs XP) Win 30 H2H or Solo Battles games with a Playoffs player in your lineup (reward is 3,000 Playoffs XP)

This event will take place for eight weeks. It is slated to end on March 9.