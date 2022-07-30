Who are the voice actors in Digimon Survive? Full Voice Cast

Digimon Survive is a visual novel-style game that constitutes elements of an RPG and survival game. Although the game is released globally, it only comes with the Japanese dub, and players will have to get used to reading subtitles. That said, the voice acting in the game is definitely of top quality and makes the overall gaming experience stellar. For fans interested in the entire voice cast of the game, we listed them all below.

All voice actors in Digimon Survive

Every confirmed voice actor for Digimon Survive is mentioned below.

Lead Cast

Aoi Shibuya- Kaede Hondo

Kaito Shinonome- Kengo Takanashi

Minoru Hinata- Atsushi Abe

Miu Shinonome- Misaki Watada

Ryo Tominaga- Yohei Azakami

Saki Kimishima- Minami Takahashi

Shuuji Kayama- Yuya Hirose

Takuma Momotsuka- Kohei Amasaki

Digimon Partners

Agumon- Chika Sakamoto

Dracumon- Cota Nemoto

Falcomon – Hiromu Miyazaki

Floramon- Shino Shimoji

Kunemon- Ryohei Arai

Labramon- Yukiyo Fujii

Lopmon- Naomi Ohzora

Shakomon- Asami Takano

Side Cast

Haru- Masami Suzuki

Miyuki- Konomi Kohara

Professor- Kazuhiro Yamaji

These are the voice actors confirmed so far for Digimon Survive. There is a chance that more voice actors will join the roster in the future so make sure you are following the game’s different social handles to keep a tab of all the latest updates. Regardless, we will update the article if that happens.

It’s safe to say that Digimon Survive’s launch has not been smooth sailing for the developers. The game’s release was delayed multiple times before it eventually came out on July 29. Its overall budget is also not as big as most titles today, and hence there is a lack of full dubbing in the game.