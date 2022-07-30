Who are the voice actors in Digimon Survive? Full Voice Cast
The talented voice actors of Digimon Survive.
Digimon Survive is a visual novel-style game that constitutes elements of an RPG and survival game. Although the game is released globally, it only comes with the Japanese dub, and players will have to get used to reading subtitles. That said, the voice acting in the game is definitely of top quality and makes the overall gaming experience stellar. For fans interested in the entire voice cast of the game, we listed them all below.
Related: How to fix low frame rate issues in Digimon Survive
All voice actors in Digimon Survive
Every confirmed voice actor for Digimon Survive is mentioned below.
Lead Cast
- Aoi Shibuya- Kaede Hondo
- Kaito Shinonome- Kengo Takanashi
- Minoru Hinata- Atsushi Abe
- Miu Shinonome- Misaki Watada
- Ryo Tominaga- Yohei Azakami
- Saki Kimishima- Minami Takahashi
- Shuuji Kayama- Yuya Hirose
- Takuma Momotsuka- Kohei Amasaki
Digimon Partners
- Agumon- Chika Sakamoto
- Dracumon- Cota Nemoto
- Falcomon – Hiromu Miyazaki
- Floramon- Shino Shimoji
- Kunemon- Ryohei Arai
- Labramon- Yukiyo Fujii
- Lopmon- Naomi Ohzora
- Shakomon- Asami Takano
Side Cast
- Haru- Masami Suzuki
- Miyuki- Konomi Kohara
- Professor- Kazuhiro Yamaji
These are the voice actors confirmed so far for Digimon Survive. There is a chance that more voice actors will join the roster in the future so make sure you are following the game’s different social handles to keep a tab of all the latest updates. Regardless, we will update the article if that happens.
It’s safe to say that Digimon Survive’s launch has not been smooth sailing for the developers. The game’s release was delayed multiple times before it eventually came out on July 29. Its overall budget is also not as big as most titles today, and hence there is a lack of full dubbing in the game.