Who is Cursa in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope? Answered

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s main antagonist, Cursa, has managed to pique the curiosity of all Mario and Rabbids fans from the moment she first appeared in the trailers. There have been theories left and right about who she is. Is she Rosalina? Is this why she is nowhere to be seen, even though her Rabbid counterpart is here from the start? Well, we are going to answer all the questions you might have regarding Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s villain, Cursa, and we will now find out together who she is.

Cursa’s Origins and Story in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope’s Cursa has ties to the previous installment in the Mario + Rabbid series, Kingdom Battle, as she is a fragment from the prequel’s main villain, MegaBug, a virus created from Rabbid DNA. As she drifted around the universe after MegaBug was defeated, she managed to gain sentience. Her first goal after her awakening is to plunge the galaxy into darkness.

The first step in her destruction of the universe was to possess Rosalina, which resulted in the creation of the Sparks, Rabbid-Luma hybrids. Due to this mishap, her new quest turns into absorbing the Sparks to stop Rosalina from ever coming back. For this goal, she corrupts Bowser‘s minions and various Rabbids and uses their numbers to fight the heroes in hopes of absorbing all the Sparks.

We can suspect that Cursa doesn’t have any morally complex goals since all the emotions she shows during Sparks of Hope are anger and rage. It seems that nothing would bring her happiness besides the destruction of the heroes and of the galaxy they reside in.

Rosalina can sometimes be seen taking over Cursa during various cutscenes in the game. Cursa’s eyes are a deep creepy red color which she shows when she’s angry with her minions. However, sometimes, Rosalina manages to take over and we can see Cursa’s eyes changing color to a bright blue. At the end of the game, players can see Cursa’s true form, which is similar to that of MegaBug.