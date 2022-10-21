How long does Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope take to beat? Answered

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is the follow-up to 2017’s Kingdom Battle, pairing up the Mushroom Kingdom heroes with the rascally Rabbids once again. The game takes players through a series of planets, each filled with their own storylines, side quests, and battles. Kingdom Battle could take anywhere from 20 to 50 hours to complete, depending on how deep you wanted to go. But what about Sparks of Hope?

How Long to Beat Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — Main Story

If you simply want to get through the story of Sparks of Hope and roll credits, you’re going to spend between 20 and 25 hours, less if you lower the difficulty and make use of the game’s many accessibility options. You’ll still unlock all the new party members (Edge, Rabbid Rosalina, and Bowser) by default, but skipping side content means missing out on some fun battles and useful Sparks.

How Long to Beat Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — 100% Completion

If you intend to see everything the game has to offer, you’re looking at about 40 hours all in. Every planet is full of side quests that involve solving riddles and tracking down missing penguins and lost pumpkin heads. Going for 100% completion also means you’ll build up a complete collection of Sparks and fill out most if not all of the party’s skill trees.

How Long to Beat Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope — Average Time

Most players are going to fall somewhere between these two extremes, not rushing through the game but not necessarily seeing every little thing either. We don’t blame you if you skip the super bosses like the Truly Ginormous Goomba or the Giant Squashette. In this case, the average player is likely going to clock in between 30 and 35 hours altogether.