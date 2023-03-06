Who is David in The Last of Us? Answered

The Last of Us is known for its extremely compelling and deep characters. Throughout Ellie and Joel’s journey to find the Fireflies, they come across many people who either aid or hinder them. While this world is dark and bleak, no one proves how despicable people can be in the apocalypse more so than David. This man may speak quietly, but the evil within him is mighty. Here is everything you need to know about David in The Last of Us.

Note: The following post details various sensitive topics, such as sexual violence, cannibalism, and more. Reader discretion is advised.

Who is David in The Last of Us?

David is played by actor Scott Shepherd in HBO’s The Last of Us. He has been seen in movies such as Jason Bourne, Side Effects, and Bridge of Spies. The actor does a phenomenal job portraying David, who was originally voiced in the game by Nolan North, better known as the voice actor for Nathan Drake from Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series.

Related: Who is James in The Last of Us? Answered

Ellie encounters David during the winter in Colorado while Joel recovers from his injury received at the Colorado University. She hunts a deer and manages to kill it, but is forced to chase it until it finally gives up. This is where she meets David and his lackey, James.

Image via HBO

Their initial time spent together leads us to believe that David is a kind man that simply wants to get to know more about Ellie. However, it quickly goes downhill when he reveals to her that his crew are on the lookout for a man and girl who murdered one of their own at the university. In the show, David is given even more depth by being represented as a preacher who thinks he is a divine protector of his flock.

David initially lets Ellie go in order to have her lead them to Joel, but she flees on horseback. David starts to reveal just how vile he is after capturing Ellie, however. It is made well known that he and his community thrive on cannibalism, though David hesitates to turn Ellie into food as he has a repulsive interest in her. When Ellie shuts him down, breaking his finger in the process, he quickly starts to realize that he can’t keep his crew from enacting their vengeance for long.

Does David die in The Last of Us?

Once the decision is made to kill Ellie, David and James hold her down on a table, but Ellie manages to escape by revealing that she is infected. This causes them to hesitate, giving Ellie an opening to kill James and bite David in the struggle before fleeing.

Related: Can Ellie infect others in The Last of Us?

David pursues Ellie, and he eventually corners her in the upstairs lodge. A sick game of hide and seek plays out, with David eventually finding Ellie and attempting to rape her. Ellie, however, manages to grip a fallen machete and hacks David to death before Joel finally manages to find her. Visibly shaken, Joel consoles her and the two eventually continue their trek toward Salt Lake City. This is a horrible and lingering moment for Ellie, and one of the darkest moments in both mediums of The Last of Us.