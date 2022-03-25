When everyone got their first look at Elfilin in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, they rightly were a little skeptical. Of course, this floating rodent looks cute and harmless, but that’s not the first time we’ve been introduced to a Kirby ally who later turned out to be evil. With this in mind, who is Elfilin in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Beware spoilers for the game below!

When we first meet Elfilin in Kirby and the Forgotten Land, he has been captured by the Beast Pack before Kirby rescues him. He tells you about the Waddle Dees being caught and urges you to save them and help rebuild Waddle Dee Town. Before Kirby arrived, he helped the Waddle Dees build their town before the Beast Pack raided it.

Of course, Kirby, the ever-heroic being, agrees to save the Waddle Dees. The two then go on a journey together, and Elfilin works as a guide to Kirby. However, upon defeating King Dedede, Elfilin is captured by the royal penguin while Kirby is celebrating his victory. He is whisked off to Lab Discovera.

Later, you find out the Elfilin has powers to create vortexes, like the one that transported Kirby and the other Dream Land inhabitants to this area. He also is a part of Fecto Elfilis with Soul Forgo. These two combined make up the final antagonist of the story, Ultimate Life-Form Fecto Elfilis.

While Elfilin is a part of the main bad guy in this game, they are not evil on their own. They are actually the good side of the being, which is why they are so small. Soul Forgo is the much bigger, bad side. When the two are combined, they have the power to collide worlds together.