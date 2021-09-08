Who is Rollo’s Traitor in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Picking the correct culprit is difficult in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and finding out who is telling the truth can be even more difficult. While working your way through the Old Wounds quest, you’re going to have a decision to make between two characters, Gerhild and Lork, about who is telling you the truth and who is lying. You need to make the correct decision for Rollo. This guide details the correct answer for this quest and is Rollo’s traitor.

Of the two choices, you want to make sure that you pick Gerhild. This is because it will be revealed that they are the correct traitor to select and will give you the best outcome for this quest. On the other hand, if you choose Lork, the incorrect choice will negatively affect your playthrough, leading to Estrid becoming hurt later in the game.

When you choose Gerhild, they will die immediately, and you can progress through the story. Another key reason you want to select Gerhild is that Lork has proven not to be the traitor; later in the game, they will protect Estrid from an incoming attack using a shield, ensuring she is not hurt during battle.

While the decision is a minor choice, it can help ensure you have the best playthrough possible through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and gives you the best outcome for the Old Wounds quest.