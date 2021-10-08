Who is the Director of Requiem in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies?

After completing the main Easter egg quest in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombie’s Forsaken map, you have completed the final run in this chapter of the Dark Aether storyline. This time around, we were reintroduced to Sam along with some new friends in Weaver, Ravenov, and more. That being said, there were a lot of questions surrounding who was running the ship for Requiem. The Director was teased heavily in intel and the final cutscene for the Mauer Der Toten main Easter egg quest. After completing Forsaken, though, we know for sure now who it is.

The Director of Requiem this whole time has been Eddie Richtofen, a choice that really is not surprising at all to longtime Zombies fans. If you have played Call of Duty Zombies in the past, you will recognize this as an alternate form of Edward Richtofen, a key figure in all Zombies stories from World at War until Black Ops IV. That being said, we need to stress that this is an alternate version of that character.

Eddie is a character that was originally introduced at the end of the Origins Easter egg cutscene in Black Ops II. He was a child playing with toys with Samantha in a room that was later revealed to be in the house of Monty. To try and keep this article as simple as possible, Eddie is a version of a Richtofen whose soul was taken by the Primis Richtofen and given to Monty to purify. Purified souls in Zombies are represented as children.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the end of Tag Der Untoten in Black Ops IV, Nikolai kills all versions of the Ultimis and Primis crews because they were directly linked with the Aether, and if any of them survived, the whole zombie outbreaks would continue to happen in their timeline. Nikolai’s sacrifice essentially ended his timeline but created a new one for Samantha and Eddie to go into.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fast forward to where we are now, and we are unsure of what happened between Eddie and Samantha when they arrived in this new universe. Their memories appear to be scrambled somewhat, but getting close to the Dark Aether may reveal those past traumas and connections to them. As of this writing, we have many more questions than answers regarding Eddie, but it is good to confirm where he is in this new storyline finally.