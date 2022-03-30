Who is the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Note: This guide contains significant endgame spoilers for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

The Dragonlord is primarily the villain of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, as he’s either directly or indirectly responsible for pretty much everything bad that happens in the game. Not only does he decapitate Butt Stallion early in the campaign, he goes on to attempt to usurp control of the entire game from Tiny Tina herself.

It’s not until the lead-up to the climactic battle that we learn the Dragon Lord was once Tina’s original Fatemaker, called Dragon Knight. She played him in a Bunkers and Badasses campaign run by The Notetaker, implied to be Roland from the mainline Borderlands games.

Tina, being a lonely, traumatized, insane child, first played B&B as an escape and created the Dragon Knight, her version of the most powerful hero. At the campaign’s end, she had her character blow up a huge castle. The Notetaker rightly saw this as an alignment shift for Dragon Knight, with him going from probably Lawful Good to Lawful Evil. Tina, angry at the consequence of her choice, abandoned the campaign and the Dragon Knight, locking both away in her mind.

Then she started to craft her own campaign in the Wonderlands and used the Dragon Lord, now somehow sentient following his turn to evil, as the main villain for every version of the game she’d run. It’s not until our character “Newbie’s” Wonderlands campaign that the Dragon Lord makes his play and nearly succeeds. For his transgression, he’s condemned to officiate Chaos Mode for centuries. What he’ll do after that is anyone’s guess.