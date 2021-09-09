Who is the voice of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is on its way, once again being developed by Insomniac Games after their excellent work on the first game and the in-between sequel Miles Morales. While the reveal trailer did not show much of what will happen in the game, we do see both Peter and Miles wearing the suits they end the Miles Morales game in (although Peter has some Iron Spider legs on his). We also get a first look at Venom, who undoubtedly will be one of the main villains in the game. The voice of that reveal might be someone you have heard before. Here is who is voicing Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

The voice of Venom in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is none other than Tony Todd, most widely known for his role as Candyman in the horror film of the same name from 1992. While it may come as surprising, this is actually not Todd’s first voice role in a video game. He has appeared in a few Star Trek video games, Half-Life 2 and Half-Life: Alyx, Call of Duty: Black Ops II, Dota 2, a few more.

We love this casting, believing that his low and gruff voice lends itself perfectly to portray the symbiote as it terrorizes New York looking for people to feed off of. If you played the first Insomniac Spider-Man to the end, you would know that Venom has been teased at since the ending of that game where it was revealed that Norman Osbourne had been keeping his son Harry locked up in a secret room where he was trying to use the symbiote to heal him from some kind of sickness. With this in mind, we imagine Todd will only be the voice of Venom, and a different voice actor will portray Harry when Venom is not showing himself.