The Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes is a rare item. You only receive one while playing the game and cannot duplicate it. However, it’s an item you can give a character to unlock their special ability and give it to your favorite character. Picking who receives the Merc Whistle will vary depending on the house you picked to play, but there are few standout answers. In this guide, we’re going to break down who should get the Merc Whistle in Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes.

The best Merc Whistle choices

It’s important to remember that you will need an A rank with any character you wish to receive the Merc Whistle. Giving them the Whistle does not make them your romantic interest for the rest of the game, as Three Hopes has no romance options. Instead, you can give the Whistle to any character you want, and they will provide you with an item in return, allowing you to use their special ability. These are some of our favorite characters to give the Merc Whistle to in Three Hopes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Balthus

With Balthus’ ability, after you score 300 hits, you can receive small amounts of money whenever hitting enemies in the air.

Bernadetta

Bernadetta’s ability features her throwing down a small ring around her, causing every enemy in it to freeze for a short amount of time.

Claude

Claude’s ability imbues his strikes with Wind-based elemental effects, enhancing his attacks for a short amount of time.

Dimitri

Dimitri’s attacks now produce Lightning damage during combat.

Dorothea

Dorothea’s special ability will have it so musical notes spawn around units while using basic attacks. When you hit these notes, they explode and do elemental damage to all nearby enemies near them.

Edelgard

Edelgard’s is similar to Claude and Dimitri’s unique ability, where her attacks become Fire-based for a short period of time.

Hapi

Hapi’s ability has it so Strong and the final regular attack in a combo produces mid-sized zones that do Dark-based damage. You will need to click ZR again to make them explode, damaging all enemies near them.

Hilda

When using Hilda’s ability, hold the button down while doing Strong attacks to increase their damage and add Lightning damage to them. While charging for this ability, nearby enemies will be drawn into the attack before unleashing it.

Holst

When Holst activates his ability, he increases his speed and his basic attacks do Lightning damage.

Shamir

Shamir’s ability increases critical hit rate and all attacks have Ice damage to them.