Who sings “Shadows Rising” in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin?

Jack Garland playing a random rock song on his smartphone after calling bullshit on Neon’s story about her attempt to become Chaos in Stanger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is one of the most random moments in video game history. When that clip circulated back in October 2021, we tried to figure out the name of both the song and the artist behind it — an exercise in futility since Shazam couldn’t pick it up.

In the days leading up to the game’s release last week, the title of the nu-metal song appeared on YouTube as “Shadows Rising,” composed by Ryo Yamazaki, who previously wrote music for Balan Wonderworld. But who’s singing the song really?

Since Yamazaki only writes and arranges game music, he doesn’t provide any vocals. Most fans assumed that Limp Bizkit performed “Shadows Rising” because the vocalist sounded like Fred Durst. The resemblance between Durst’s voice and the mystery vocalist was is so uncanny, one of the YouTube videos containing the track had the band’s name in the title.

The problem is, Square Enix hasn’t confirmed Limp Bizkit sang “Shadows Rising.” If the band even was involved, the publisher is keeping that information under wraps. Until it gives more information, the name of the band or singer remains a mystery.