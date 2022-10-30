Why did your Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Go plus fail to connect to your device in Pokémon Go?

While playing Pokémon Go, there’s a chance you might encounter a handful of issues with your device. These issues are relatively common, and they typically come with some server issues, from you or from the developers, Niantic. However, you might encounter problems with the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Go plus connectors. Here’s what you need to know about why your Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Go plus fail to connect to your device in Pokémon Go.

What’s wrong with the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon Go plus connecting to your device in Pokémon Go

The reason this program is having some issues has to do with the arrival of Zorua. It’s a Pokémon with a unique feature that will typically appear as your buddy Pokémon, spawning as them in the wild. When you go to catch them, it is supposed to become Zorua. This was initially planned to happen during the Shuppet Spotlight Hour in the final week of October 2022. However, Zorua began spawning as a standard Pokémon, which is not how it’s supposed to work.

Because this was not operating well, Niantic announced they were turning off the Pokémon Go plus feature, making it more difficult for players to use this program. For now, likely for the rest of the current weekend, this feature will continue to remain offline. Unfortunately, this will mean that anyone using this program will probably have to revert to the standard catching Pokémon in the mobile game.

Trainers, we are temporarily disabling Bluetooth devices like the Poké Ball Plus and Pokémon GO Plus as we investigate an issue with Zorua. We will provide an update when this functionality has been restored. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) October 28, 2022

We do not know when Niantic plans to turn this feature back on and make it available to players in the game. However, there will likely be an announcement from the Niantic Support page sharing this information. Unfortunately, outside of waiting for this to turn back on, there is no fix for this issue.