Is Ursaluna good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go

Ursaluna can be a useful Pokémon, and in Pokémon Go, it will be available for you to evolve if you can transform it during a full moon. The full moon is a unique event in the mobile game, but only during certain times. Because of how limited this Pokémon is to receive and evolve, some players might wonder if they should add it to their team. Here’s what you need if Ursaluna is good and how to best use it in Pokémon Go.

How to best use Ursaluna in Pokémon Go

Ursaluna is a Ground and Normal-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Electric, Ghost, Poison, and Rock-types. It has a good amount of attack and health, but unfortunately, it lacks a strong defense, which other players can use against you, making short work of Ursaluna in most PvP encounters.

Related: How to evolve Ursaring into Ursaluna in Pokémon Go

Usually, Ursaluna will be a decent Closer Pokémon. Despite its lower defenses, it could serve as a final Pokémon on your team. Although, the problem with this Pokémon is not in its stats but primarily in its moveset. It doesn’t have the most diverse choices, and when it comes to picking a fast move for Ursaluna, you come up short every time, making it a lackluster choice.

Ursaluna’s fast moves can be Tackle or Rock Smash. Of the two choices, Tackle is better, but they both do the same damage, with Tackle providing more energy. The problem is that Ursaluna does not receive enough energy for these attacks for its more suitable moves, namely High Horsepower, a powerful Ground-type attack that does 100 damage but requires 60 energy. Many players were hoping to see a fast move that Ursaluna could learn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, namely Shadow Claw, but that doesn’t appear available yet. If Ursaluna can learn this move in the future, we’ll have more positive things to say about it, especially given it can use High Horsepower.

Is Ursaluna good?

Overall, we do not believe Ursaluna is good in its current state. It lacks a suitable defense to have a low energy move like Tackle, with key weaknesses that many of the more notable Pokémon options in PvP could take advantage of. You may want to stick to using Ursaluna in raids or Team Rocket battles, but don’t expect to see it overcome other Pokémon Go players in PvP.