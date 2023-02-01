Will Apex Legends Mobile’s exclusive characters come to the main game? Answered

Apex Legends is one of the most popular battle royale games available on several platforms. Its major success globally eventually led to its release on mobile devices as well. While the game might not be as interactive and smooth on a mobile device compared to other platforms, there are several upsides to playing the game on mobile devices. Not only can you basically play the game on the fly, but there is also in-game content that is exclusive to the mobile version. Most notably, the mobile version has seen the addition of characters that are yet to be seen in the other versions of the game. As such, most players would be wondering if Apex Legends Mobile’s exclusive characters will come to the main game.

When will Apex Legends Mobile’s exclusive characters will come to the main game?

As of now, Respawn has no plans to release Mobile exclusive characters to the main game. This was confirmed long back when Legend Fade was added to the game.

There are "no plans" to bring Mobile Exclusive Legends to the PC / Console version of Apex.



Respawn said it isn't impossible in the future, but Fade was developed for Mobile only. pic.twitter.com/y4MmOvfWKg — Apex Legends News (@alphaINTEL) May 16, 2022

Obviously, it’s possible that the mobile-exclusive characters will be added to the main game, and with the lore of different characters being closely tied, it’s likely to happen. However, the developers are yet to reveal a timeline where we will see the characters being added to the main game. Furthermore, since the mobile version of the game is fairly new compared to the main game, it can take a while before we see it happen. There is also a possibility of a crossover event between the mobile version and the main game in the future, where a character is released in both versions.