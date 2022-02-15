Will Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh be shiny in Pokémon Go?

For those attending the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event in Pokémon Go, the rewards for taking part in that event have escalated even more. Not only will we see several legendaries and have the chance to earn exclusive encounters with many Pokémon from the Johto region, but Apex Shadow versions of Lugia and Ho-Oh will be making their debut. These Pokémon are different than the standard shadow versions and vastly different from the standard ones. During the event, will you be able to catch shiny versions of Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh in Pokémon Go?

We don’t believe these versions will be shiny, given the initial blog post announcing Apex Shadow Lugia and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh for the event. So far, shadow versions of legendary Pokémon that have been captured by Team Rocket and used by Giovanni have not had a shiny version, even though the standard versions will. We don’t believe shiny versions will be available for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

However, these two Pokémon will have exclusive moves that stand out from the regular shadow versions. For example, Apex Shadow Lugia will know the move Aeroblast+ and Apex Shadow Ho-Oh will know Sacred Fire+, stronger charged moves than the standard Lugia and Ho-Oh can learn to use. If you purify these Apex Shadow Pokémon, they will learn Aeroblast++ and Sacred Fire++, respectively, which are even stronger attacks than the ones they know as shadow versions.

Overall, these two could become powerful Master League combatants, but we’ll need to learn more details about their attacks work and these stats of these Apex Shadow Pokémon.