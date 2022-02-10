Will Hello Neighbor 2 release for PS5 and Xbox Series X?

Before the Xbox Games Showcase on July 23, 2020, developer TinyBuild unveiled Hello Neighbor 2, the sequel to the horror game Hello Neighbor. The story in the second game takes place immediately after the events of the first title of the franchise. But, would the new game be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X? We have answers.

TinyBuild announced that the title will launch in 2021 for both the PC and consoles, but will Hello Neighbor 2 be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X? TinyBuild stated during its announcement on July 23, 2020 that Hello Neighbor 2 would launch in 2021 for both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X. However, it was not confirmed at the time that it would be available for the PlayStation 5 at all.

We do now have a firm answer to this question. TinyBuild announced on February 10 that Hello Neighbor 2 will launch on the PS5 this coming April. Fans of the series will be able to participate in the open beta on both PS4 and PS5 starting on April 7, and those who pre-order will have exclusive access to the beta.

In Hello Neighbor 2, the main character, Quentin, is a local reporter who is investigating as to why several people have disappeared in Raven Brooks. During the story, you will attempt to look for the Neighbor, Mr. Peterson, while being stalked by a self-controlled AI.