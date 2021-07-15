Will Mewtwo be shiny in five-star raids in Pokémon Go? – July 17, 2021

Mewtwo is one of the tougher and rarer Pokémon to encounter in Pokémon Go. You can typically expect to see it appear during special events, and sometimes it’ll be captured by Giovanni, allowing players to rescue it as a shadow type. What’s even rarer than encountering a Mewtwo is capturing its shiny version. Can you capture Mewtwo’s shiny version during the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 event and throughout the rest of the month?

You do have a good chance of encountering this Pokémon’s shiny version. The previous five-star Pokémon that appeared during the first half of July 2021, Deoxys Defense Forme, was not available, despite its shiny version already showing up in previous Pokémon Go events. Niantic did not mention a shiny version of Deoxys, but they did go out of their way to say that Mewtwo’s shiny version would be appearing for the event, so you can rest easy if you’ve meaning to add a shiny Mewtwo to your collection.

The shiny Mewtwo differs from the original version in one noticeable color, and that’s the tail. A shiny Mewtwo will have a green tail, whereas the original has a purple one. It’s not the biggest change, but any eagle-eyed trainer will be able to spot it. If you can catch a few shiny Mewtwo with its best moveset, you’ll be able to use Mewtwo in the Master League. While Mewtwo is not the strongest Pokémon for these battles, it’s a solid choice that you can use against others.s

Your chance to capture a shiny Mewtwo is narrow. You have from July 16 to 23 before it disappears again.