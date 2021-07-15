If you want to optimize your Mewtwo in Pokémon Go, you want to make sure you teach it the best moves possible. Mewtwo has the chance to learn various attacks in the charged move category. However, it only has a few options when it comes to fast moves, so you don’t have to spend too much time worrying about them. In this guide, we’re going to show you the best moveset for Mewtwo in Pokémon Go.

Mewtwo is a Psychic-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Bug, Dark, and Ghost-type attacks, and it’s resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type moves. It has a maximum CP of 4,178, an attack of 300, a defense of 182, and stamina of 214. While it has lower defense than many would feel comfortable with, Mewtwo has an incredible attack that makes it one of the best Pokémon in the game, especially in its shadow form. The standard form is excellent for the Master League Classic.

Here are all of the moves Mewtwo can learn.

Fast moves

Confusion (Psychic-type) – 16 damage and 3 energy per turn (4 damage per turn) – 4 turns

Psycho cut (Psychic-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy per turn (1.5 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Flamethrower (Fire-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 150 damage and 75 energy

Hyper Beam (Normal-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Ice Beam (Ice-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Psychic (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy (10% chance to lower the opponent’s defense rank by 1)

Psystrike (Psychic-type) – 90 damage and 45 energy

Shadowball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Thunderbolt (Electric-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to picking Mewtwo’s fast move, you always want to go with psycho cut. Despite being a weaker attack than confusion, you’re going to be earning a lot more energy every time you use it. The more energy Mewtwo can use, the more often it fires off its charged moves, where the real damage happens. Therefore, psycho cut is a better choice.

For the charged moves, you have eight choices to pick from. It’s easy to be overwhelmed by the options, but you can eliminate hyper beam, ice beam, flamethrower, and psychic. While ice beam, flamethrower, and psychic are all decent attacks, Mewtwo has better options to pick from in his moveset. For example, psystrike is easily the best move to teach Mewtwo, the problem with it being that it’s exclusive. You can only teach Mewtwo this attack during special events, or you need a Charged Move TM to pick it.

The second choice is a little bit tougher. Thunderbolt is always a good move, as is shadow ball, especially given that shadow ball is super effective against Ghost and Psychic-types. Of course, you can choose shadow ball if you’re worried about these Pokémon while using your Mewtwo, but focus blast is the best option for us. Not only does it do quite a bit of damage, even if it costs a large amount of energy, but it’s super effective against Dark, Ice, Normal, Rock, and Steel-type Pokémon.

The best moveset to teach Mewtwo is the fast move psycho cut and the charged moves psystrike and focus blast.