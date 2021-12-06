Will MLB The Show 22 be available for PC?

MLB The Show 21 broke barriers for the Sony-developed simulation baseball franchise. Not only did the series jump to the current-generation of consoles for the first time, but it also became the first game to be available for the Xbox family of consoles. However, The Show still hasn’t become available on other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and PC, as of 2021. Will that change for MLB The Show 22? Here’s what we know so far.

As of this writing, we do not know whether MLB The Show 22 will become available for the PC. Nor do we know whether the console will launch on other platforms outside of the Xbox and PlayStation families, or the release date for The Show 22.

It will be rather interesting to see how San Diego Studios will approach the idea of releasing a PC version of MLB The Show 22. Some sports franchises, including the Madden and FIFA series of games, opted not to release the current-generation version for PC, and instead launched the old-generation edition. And in the case of NHL, EA has opted not to do one at all, and that’s been the case for over a decade.

We will update this article once we receive more information on the status for MLB The Show 22.