It’s been a long time since a simulation MLB game has been available for the PC. How long? Since the release of MLB 2K12, there hasn’t been one for those who have opted not to buy a console and instead use a desktop. San Diego Studios’ MLB The Show franchise has been migrated to other consoles over the past two years, but is PC next? Here’s what you need to know about the possibility of MLB The Show 23 on the PC.

Will MLB The Show 23 be available for PC?

As of this writing, we do not know whether MLB The Show 23 will be released for the PC. In fact, there’s a lot we don’t know at this moment about the game. This includes a potential release date for The Show 23.

We should note that Sony and MLB have been moving forward with releasing The Show for new consoles. Prior to 2021, only PlayStation owners had the opportunity to play the simulation baseball franchise. That changed in 2021, as MLB announced that MLB The Show 21 would be released for both old and current-gen Xbox consoles. And in 2022, the Nintendo Switch received a version of The Show.

PC, however, might be a different story. Some sports franchises, like NBA 2K, have been hesitant to release a current-gen version of its games and simply release an old-gen one. EA has opted not to do one at all, as has been the case for well over a decade.

Still, we won’t know until we officially receive word from Sony or MLB. Until then, we wait to see if this will be the year that a simulation baseball game is released on a PC platform for the first time since 2012.