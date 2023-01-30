Jazz Chisholm Jr. named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete, set to slide to consoles in March

The winter is nearing its end, and MLB Spring Training is set in February. That also means that it’s MLB The Show season. Sony officially revealed first details for MLB The Show 23 today via a special livestream, including the title’s release date and the individual that will be on the cover of The Show. For 23, Marlins infielder and The Show aficionado Jazz Chisholm Jr. will be on the cover.

Related: MLB The Show 22: How to complete Finest Program

The 24-year-old outfielder will grace the cover of MLB The Show 23, after a season in which Chisholm Jr. hit 14 home runs across 60 games with Miami in 2022. In addition to his prowess on the field, the Bahamas native is a well-known MLB The Show player. Chisholm has spoken publicly about his love for the franchise, and actually spent time at San Diego Studios last year.

Outside of the cover reveal, the only other notable information released during the livestream was the release date for The Show 23. For the first time since 2020, the yearly installment of the franchise will drop during the month of March.

MLB The Show 23 is slated to drop worldwide on March 28, just two days before the start of the 2023 MLB regular season. There is no word at this time as to whether MLB The Show players will receive early access to The Show 23, like with the previous title. Just like with The Show 22, 23 will be released for both old and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation consoles and the Nintendo Switch. MLB The Show 23 will be made available for pre-order beginning on February 6.