The 2022 MLB season is officially over, meaning that it’s time to look ahead to next season. A new season also means the release of the next MLB The Show game, MLB The Show 23. The past few years have seen The Show arrive on Xbox and Nintendo consoles, and it’s fair to wonder what developer Sony San Diego has in store for 2023. So, when will MLB The Show 23 be released? Let’s take a look.

When is the release date for MLB The Show 23?

As of this writing, no release date has been set for MLB The Show 23. However, precedent does give us at least somewhat of an indication as to when it will be released.

Traditionally, MLB The Show games are released either in March or April. The yearly releases usually come before the start of the MLB regular season, but there are some exceptions. MLB The Show 21 was released in late April, although that was the first title that released for the current-generation of consoles.

MLB The Show 22 released on April 5, 2022, a bit earlier than 21’s release. However, it’s fair to think that MLB The Show 23 may be released in the month of March.

From MLB 15: The Show to MLB The Show 20, each game that was released by San Diego Studios during that timespan came out during the month of March. With the 2023 season set to start in late March, it’s fair to expect that the third month of the year will be when The Show 23 hits consoles worldwide.