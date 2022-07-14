Will MultiVersus open beta progress carry over to the full game?

Your chance to pit iconic cartoon and pop culture characters against each other in no-holds-barred battles is almost here. The MultiVersus open beta begins on July 26, and you’ll only have access to a few characters at the start. Others will unlock as you progress. An important question is whether your accomplishments in the MultiVersus open beta will carry over into the full game. We’ll answer that burning question below.

Does Open Beta progress carry over in MultiVersus?

Yes, your MultiVersus beta progress will continue in the final game. If you head into the open beta and unlock characters, their cosmetics, and other unlocks, don’t worry. All of your progress will carry over into the full release. Besides the starting four characters — Harley Quinn (DC), Shaggy (Scooby-Doo), Jake the Dog (Adventure Time), and Taz (Looney Tunes) — you’ll have the ability to unlock:

Batman (DC)

Superman (DC)

Wonder Woman (DC)

Velma (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Toons)

Jake the Human (Adventure Time)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

A MultiVersus original character named Reindog

None of these characters will have any associated unlock cost; they all become available as you play. The beta is free-to-play, so anyone anywhere can jump in and rough it up with their favorite characters. The beta is available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 systems, and PC through Steam. You don’t need an Xbox Live or PlayStation Plus subscription to play, though you will need an active internet connection for online play.

The Open Beta also has no prescribed end date and will receive continual updates as the community provides feedback. New maps, modes, and characters will be added as the months go on, meaning dedicated players can get more and more of the content from the full release carried over after launch day.